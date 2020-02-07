BOYS SOCCER
Three District 23-6A matches into the 2020 season and all the Brazoswood Buccaneers have seen on the field are ties, including Wednesday’s 1-1 score against Pearland Dawson on the road.
Dominating possession and out-shooting the Eagles on the field in the first half, the Bucs were down 1-0 by halftime.
A header by Cameron Whipple off an assist from Jacob Jimenez in the second half tied the match with 12 minutes remaining.
Other game standouts included Gerardo Lucero, Tyler Rogers and Jose Rios.
Brazoswood (0-0-3, 5-5-3) will host Alief Elsik on Saturday at Slade Field.
Buc sub varsity ties Eagles: The Brazoswood Buccaneers junior varsity ended its match with Pearland Dawson 0-0 after 80 minutes of play on Wednesday.
Standouts were Fabian Tijerina and Riley Kulhman.
In the freshmen contest between both teams the Bucs and Eagles ended up 2-2.
Brazoswood’s Jorge Barragan scored twice with Abraham Matter, Diego Moya and Noah Rios all playing well.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lady Eagles prey on Lady Bucs
Going up against playoff bound Pearland Dawson, the Brazoswood Lady Bucs had no answers for the Eagles in a 68-38 District 23-6A Tuesday.
At halftime the Lady Bucs trailed 32-15. Leading the way for Brazoswood were Nataly Segler with 14 points, six rebounds; Macy Leggier with 10 points, five rebounds and Taly Montejano added 14 points and 12 rebounds.
Brazoswood dropped to 2-9 in district, 9-25 overall and finish out the season hosting Alief Elsik today at the Performance Gym.
Lady ’Necks keep winning: The Columbia Lady ’Necks notched another District 24-4A victory to put them in second place after taking care of Bay City 46-40 in overtime Tuesday on the road.
Close throughout the game, Columbia outscored the Lady Blackcats 6-0 in the extra four minutes of play.
Junior Jamoryai Butler led the team in scoring with 13 points; Kirsten Bragg scored 10 and Keikei Lewis added eight.
Bragg also had eight rebounds; Butler pulled down seven; Jada Rhoades and Myriah Wessells each had six boards; Bragg also topped the steals list with seven.
Lady Dogs eliminated: With the playoffs on the line against La Marque on Tuesday, the Sweeny Lady Dogs couldn’t hold off the Lady Cougars, losing 78-68 in District 24-4A.
The loss gave Sweeny a 1-5 mark in district, with two games left against Bay City and Columbia. Sweeny lost both of its encounters with La Marque by 10 points.
Asha Strauther scored 30 points with Skylar Bess adding 13 and Anna Green scoring nine.
Sweeny (8-17 overall) will host Bay City today.
Brazoswood subvarsity drops two to Eagles: Brazoswood junior varsity and freshmen teams lost to Pearland Dawson on Tuesday.
In the JV’s 35-24 loss, Aaliyah Wiley led the scorers with 14 points.
The freshmen Lady Bucs also took a 49-38 tumble to Dawson with Paris DeLeon scoring 11 points; Mariah Rodriguez and Paola Santiago De Jesus each scored eight points.
