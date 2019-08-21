FREEPORT
With 13 returning starters, the Brazosport Exporters football team should have a solid base for first-year head coach Mark Kanipes as the season opener is just eight days away.
Kanipes took over in February and since then has been hard at work getting to know the players and assembling a staff to go with them. Hard at work since Aug. 5, the Ships scrimmaged La Marque at Hopper Field on Friday.
“I thought it went well, but we still have a lot of work to do,” Kanipes said about the scrimmage. “Offensively, I thought both quarterbacks (senior Alex Villarreal and freshman Kariyen Goins) looked pretty good and the freshman kid really added a different perspective to the game by moving around and looking downfield. Our big tailback (Daraell) Preston had a heck of a game, but the offensive line did a good job of blowing holes open. We do have to work on our throwing game a bit, which is normal at this time of the year.
“Defensively we ran to the ball well but have to work on our tackling, and all of the mistakes that we made are fixable. So we actually did pretty well considering this is a work in progress.”
Running a multiple offense this season under Kanipes, the Exporters will utilize different weapons that they have and can do so under a formation that gives them options.
“We will give them a ratio of running and passing and go heavy on the run,” Kanipes said.
In the first two weeks of practice there is an ongoing challenge under center between Villarreal and Goins.
“Alex has the maturity and the knowledge of the game right now and is a pretty good leader as well,” Kanipes said. “But that freshman, he’s got the intangibles, he can run and make others miss him. He is a big kid but is quite young and understands that the game is a whole lot faster than it was in junior high. He is trying to learn everything new and we are trying to bring him along slowly. It is a battle in progress and both are getting snaps right now. Alex will probably start, but it is yet to be determined.”
Last year’s starting quarterba ck, Brendan Brimage, has moved to wide receiver.
Kanipes was even more impressed with Preston, once he saw him in action against the Cougars.
“He is a big load and he impressed me, he is a heck of a running back,” he said. “He can move, he has great hands and is good in space. The kid is a load, but we have to keep him healthy.”
Preston is coming off a season where he ran the ball 121 times for 701 yards and seven scores in his first full season in the backfield. In his sophomore season, Preston impressed on the defensive side of the ball, and after starting the first game on defense last season, he was switched to offense.
According to Kanipes, he will be the workhorse in the backfield.
Also getting an opportunity to run the ball will be sophomore Paul Woodard, who is smaller than Preston and quicker.
“C.J. Calhoun also played fullback, so he will play both ways and did a good job opening up some holes as well,” Kanipes said.
A couple of returners on the offensive line are sophomore Bennie Moore at guard and senior Randy Robertson at tackle. Josh Robertson, who is Randy’s brother, will be the other tackle with Peter Alusio as a guard and junior Tim Green as the center.
“I thought BJ Moore, he had a good scrimmage, but they all did a good job,” Kanipes said. “They all did a good job of putting a body on body and moving them out of the way. We do have a sophomore player that kind of gives everyone a break, but we need to work on depth for the offensive line.”
Joining Brimage on the outside will be returners Eddie Flores and Rayleen Bell. Flores caught 18 balls for 238 yards as a junior with three touchdowns, with Bell reeling in 12 catches for 157 yards and two scores.
Pablo Marin will also get a shot at making some catches for the Ships.
“I thought the offense did well in the scrimmage. They controlled the ball and did what they needed to do on offense,” Kanipes said. “We had a few drops that we need to work on, but those are things that we can fix.”
Defensively the Exporters are going to a 4-2-5 set under Kanipes with Jackson Inoisse and Derek Zavala as defensive ends.
“At the tackles we had about three or four guys that we are still trying to find the right combination for,” Kanipes said. “Defense is a bit different this year, and so they will have more gap responsibility.”
Playing both ways will be Calhoun, as he will line up as the strong side linebacker with Jaden Balderson as the middle linebacker.
“The linebackers will be a different style of defense so they need to do more reading, and we have to work on those reads,” Kanipes said. “It is the first time they’ve ever done something like that, but they are getting better.”
Senior Kevin Davis returns as the free safety for the Exporters and will be joined in the secondary at times by Cornell Brown, Christian Brown, Justin Cunningham, Nathan Gamez, Ty Keith and DJ Jones.
Five starters returned on defense.
“We have some battles on that side, so we are shuffling in quite a few guys but mostly on the line,” Kanipes said. “That is the biggest puzzle that we have so far, and at the other spots they are mostly settled in. We have about two or three guys for each spot, so we will try to keep them fresh.”
Sophomore Zeke Vergara returns as the kicker after getting 17 extra points and a field goal last season. Preston, who booted 39 punts at an average of 35.33 yards, will return as the punter.
Davis led the district in kickoff returns at 28.86 yards and will be joined by Bell and Woodard as returners.
The Ships will host Wharton at Hopper Field for their second scrimmage Friday.
“This will be another big scrimmage for us because we are still installing parts of our offense, but we are still trying to get the kids ready and h opefully get them some confidence going into that first game,” Kanipes said.
Brazosport will open the 2019 season at home against Hitchcock.
