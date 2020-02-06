FREEPORT
B razosport cornerback Kevin Davis Jr. will play Division I football after committing Wednesday to Northwestern State University on National Signing Day.
Other Ships signing were Rayleen Bell, who is headed to Arkansas Baptist College, and Daraell Preston to Cisco Junior College.
At 6-foot, 180 pounds, Davis will be quite an addition to the Demon football team.
“I went to an official visit on Jan. 17. I really liked everything about the campus and the way they treated us,” Davis Jr. said. “The coaches really liked the way I perform on the field along with my academics. They really liked the interceptions I had along with my tackling skills.”
In his final season with the Exporters, Davis notched 185 tackles with four interceptions, two forced fumbles, 11 pass break-ups and a fumble recovery. He earned defensive player of the year honors for District 13-4A Division I.
“Mostly when I see the ball I just go for it. That was my attitude throughout the season,” Davis Jr. said.
Playing mostly in the secondary the last two seasons, Davis had 10 interceptions in his junior year to go with more than 140 tackles.
“It’s been awesome playing these last two years because I constantly worked on my speed, catching skills and I constantly just worked on my technique as a defensive back,” he said.
The Demons went 3-9 last season, including 3-6 in the Southland Conference. Northwestern State projects Davis as a safety.
A change of positions moved the 6-foot-1, 220-pound Preston to the offensive backfield for the Exporters the last two seasons, and his punishing running style helped the Ships to consecutive playoff appearances.
He will continue to build his football skills starting with the junior college Wranglers starting this fall.
“It was my only option to go anywhere,” Preston said. “But that is one reason why I am taking this route, going JUCO to get noticed more. I am hoping to hopefully get more opportunities later on.”
His official visit will be this weekend. Where he will play for the Wranglers is still unknown.
“Coaches really liked how hard I played on the field as a running back and defensive end,” he said. “But they aren’t sure where they want to use me.”
As a sophomore, Preston had 60 tackles with 6 1/2 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery as a defensive lineman.
Cisco Junior College plays in NJCAA Region V, finishing 3-4 in conference play and 5-4 overall.
“I need to keep grinding just to work harder and keep getting better,” Preston said. “It was exciting to be signing today.”
A speedster on the outside, Bell heads to Arkansas Baptist in Little Rock to play for the Buffaloes.
Bell accumulated 33 receptions for 549 yards with six touchdowns. He was a threat on the outside for the Exporters, at times getting double-teamed.
The Buffaloes finished 6-5 overall during its 12th season of having the sport.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.