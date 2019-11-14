ALVIN — Saturday’s South Texas Youth Football Association’s Super Bowls at Memorial Stadium in Alvin will pit two local teams.
One of those Super Bowls will get going at 9 a.m. as the Flag Super Bowl will be the Longhorn Orange team going up against the Longhorn White team.
The Longhorn Orange go into the Super Bowl unbeaten at 9-0 while the Longhorn White team is 9-1. Its only loss was a last second defeat at the hands of the Longhorn Orange, 12-6.
“That was our hardest team of the season and we won it,” Longhorn Orange head coach Michael Davis said. “They were ranked No. 1 and we were No. 2 when we played them in that game. Talent wise, I’d say we are pretty even.”
With six seconds left, the Orange pulled out the win in the defensive battle.
Teams made up mostly of 6-7 year olds, most of these players are in their second season playing flag football. After this season, some will move to the freshmen teams where they play tackle football next season.
As for the flag game, it is played on an 80-yard field with four downs to cover 20 yards for a first down. There are eight players on each side.
“Our biggest difference this season with these youngsters has been the offense, and how quickly they grasped it,” Davis said. “We probably have the fastest running back in the league and probably the biggest thing with the offense is when they run the ball they know to go north and south and not east or west.”
The Orange flag team outscored its opponents 226-52 during the season and are led by running back Evyn Hubbard as well as running back and quarterback, Michael Davis III.
“Most of our players on offense can run the ball and could probably start on any other flag team,” Davis said. “So we have a team full of running backs and a quarterback who is bigger than most on field who is fast and throws pretty hard.”
The Longhorn White team is pretty stacked too.
“I have some players who play with a lot of heart,” Longhorn White head coach Ike Clark said. “They listen and pay attention and have worked hard all season.”
The White squad also relies on its run game with Ke’Shawd Lemons carrying the ball.
“He’s pretty quick and if he goes outside you can pretty much count on it that he will score,” Clark said. “He’s got a lot of agility with his running and speed. Once he gets the ball he can just go.”
Clark will also depend on quarterback Trey Clark and Dale Nelson, who is better known as D III.
“He is our playmaker who can run the ball or catch it,” Clark said. “There aren’t to many that can keep up with D III. He is pretty special.”
If Clark wants to see something different from his team this weekend, it would be to be more physical.
“I know we have to play better defense even though we played them well the first time,” Clark said. “We can’t allow anyone to get on the outside, because that is how the Orange team scored with some outside runs. I think it’s going to be another heck of a game. We know each other pretty well.”
