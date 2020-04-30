ANGLETON
Schools and athletic departments around the country have been subjected to video calls and online assignments due to the impact of the novel coronavirus and it can get pretty monotonous. The Angleton football staff saw that and invited a special guest to their Zoom meeting with the players.
Seattle Seahawks safety and former Wildcat Quandre Diggs popped into the session Tuesday to talk with those following in his cleats.
“I just reached out to Quandre. We’ve been in contact with each other for the past few years and he’s done a lot for the community,” Angleton head football coach Jason Brittain said. “He was happy to come in and talk to our players.”
With all UIL activities canceled for the remainder of the academic year, falls sports are next in line and preparation has already begun. Brittain and his players have been working through video calls for weeks now, and he wanted to inject their spirits with something new in a time where that’s hard to do.
“The kids needed something to look forward to. I knew by having Quandre in the meeting, someone they look up to, it would be exciting for them,” Brittain said. “After kind of doing the same thing for the past four to six weeks with our Zoom calls and Google Classroom, we had to do something to keep their attention. I wanted something for the kids to be excited for.”
And excited they were.
To have someone who has been in the players’ shoes and now playing at the highest level is inspirational to the current Wildcats.
“It was really cool talking to someone from Angleton that’s in the NFL,” Angleton lineman Jayson Rouse said. “I can hit him up whenever on Twitter or Instagram to ask him questions.”
One of the biggest things Rouse got from the meeting was how much football meant to the former Texas Longhorn.
“Just how much he cared about the game and how fun it was growing up for him playing with his friends,” he said.
Diggs also gave his insight into the NFL, The best player he’s ever played with was wide receiver Calvin Johnson, who played his final season with the Detroit Lions in 2015, the year the team drafted Diggs. Not surprisingly, Diggs listed former New England Patriot quarterback Tom Brady as the toughest he’s played against, Brittain said.
Diggs was the No. 1 cornerback coming out of high school by ESPN in 2011 and played in the Under Armour All-American game. He started 49 games at Texas and was a three-time All-Big 12 selection. He was drafted in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL Draft with the 200th pick.
For his team to be able to talk with Diggs, Brittain felt he was able to inspire them to work as hard as they can through all obstacles because someone who’s been in their shoes is where they want to be.
“He just talked about growing up in Angleton and reminiscing back to the guys that he played with. He also talked about the best teammates he’s had in the NFL and what the Seahawks are doing to get ready for the season,” Brittain said. “It’s the same thing that we’re doing in Angleton. It’s good for them to know they’re doing the same thing to prepare like teams in the NFL.”
Diggs’ connection to his hometown is strong.
“Quandre means so much to this community. He’s always been a good representation for us,” Brittain said. “When you see a guy make interceptions on Monday Night Football and he’s in a Zoom meeting with you, i inspires them.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.