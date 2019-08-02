Two months after receiving their silver medals in the UIL Class 4A Baseball State Championship, the Sweeny Bulldogs haven’t stopped collecting awards.
Three Bulldogs earned places on the 4A All-State Baseball Team announced by the Texas Sports Writers Association. The players are known commodities statewide after a second consecutive appearance in the state championship game, losing to Argyle both times.
Third baseman Joe Effenberger received a spot on the first team to lead Sweeny honorees.
Effenberger played in all of Sweeny’s 41 games, getting 54 hits with 14 doubles, seven triples, five home runs, 46 RBIs, 30 scored runs and a .432 batting average. Effenberger also slugged at a .776 clip with a .507 on base percentage.
The Bulldog graduate appeared twice on the all-state list as writers made him an honorable mention for relief pitching. With a 3.196 ERA, Effenberger pitched 15.1 innings with three saves, allowing just 12 hits, eight runs with 14 strikeouts and four walks.
Though he had an opportunity to play in college, Effenberger opted to pursue his education instead.
Jackson Kiddy, the winning pitcher in the decisive final game of the region series and state semifinal contest, was named as a third-team pitcher. He shared that honor with Carthage’s Seth Smith, Benbrook’s Devin Bennett and Bullard’s Colton Bowman.
Kiddy pitched 58 innings, going 10-1 overall, allowing 34 hits with seven runs, 76 strikeouts, 15 walks and a 3.62 ERA. Kiddy will pitch at Incarnate Word in San Antonio to continue his baseball career.
Also named to the third team was senior Caden Homniok as a relief pitcher, and he shared that honor with Iowa Park’s Braxton Briones.
Homniok, had a 1.493 ERA in his final season, pitching 70.1 innings while going 11-3 with 14 saves. He allowed 52 hits and 27 runs, 15 of which were earned, and recorded 93 strikeouts and 36 walks.
Homniok also received an honorable mention at shortstop. In 127 at-bats, Homniok ripped 49 hits for a .386 batting average with 10 doubles, six triples, 37 RBIs, a home run, 25 runs scored, a .583 slugging percentage and an .470 on-base percentage. He will to continue his baseball career at Texas A&M.
