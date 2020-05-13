Golf courses in southern Brazoria County have been seeing a steady flow of customers since the state allowed them to reopen May 1.
“Golf has definitely been more active because we’re seeing people that still aren’t working as much and them choosing golf as their outdoor activity,” The Wilderness General Manager Doug Borow said. “We’ve been benefiting from the fact more people are coming back to the game because of the limited amount of activities they can do. The Wilderness has been a welcome retreat for people wanting to get outdoors.”
The Wilderness still prefers people schedule tee times and only have a single rider in carts, Borow said. Course workers have increased the intervals between tee times to go along with COVID safety protocols, Borow said.
The same sentiment has been shared by Mulligan’s Golf Center, which hasn’t returned to the level of business it experienced when the center opened in Angleton at the end of December, but know they are somewhere people can go when they want to be outdoors.
“It’s been a little slow, but we’re trying to get back up slowly,” Mulligan’s Golf Center manager Theresa Davenport said. “We hope everything gets back to normal soon and people feel more comfortable coming out. We just hope it gets better when everything else opens up too.”
Austin Bayou in Danbury has had a good showing of people wanting to golf since it reopened up to the public. The course is keeping certain restrictions in place for the safety of customers, a course employee told us.
“We’re doing awesome. A lot of people are playing because there’s not a lot of other things to do,” she said. “We’re still not allowing scrambles and we’re holding it to four people per tee time.”
Though The Wilderness, Austin Bayou and Mulligan’s welcome anyone, Freeport Municipal Golf Course is still letting only its golf association members play, a restriction in place since the end of March. There isn’t a timetable for when that might change, City Manager Tim Kelty said.
“No not at this time and we want to as soon as possible,” Kelty said. “I have talked to the director of golf, Brian Dybala, and he said the usage for members has been good. We’re requiring one person for carts and they’ve been pretty much gone all day.”
West Brazos Golf Center, which never shut down to the public, is doing what they’ve always done, keeping the business stable.
“We’re doing fine, staying steady. I think a lot of people are coming back to golf with not much else to do outside, and we’re seeing new and old faces,” West Brazos Golf Center manager Phyllis Stedman said. “We’re still doing our safety precautions to make sure our customers are safe.”
