GIRLS BASKETBALL
The Brazoswood Lady Buccaneers got their first win of the season Friday as they got by Fort Bend Clements, 49-40, at the LCISD Varsity Girls Tournament.
Brazoswood (2-9 overall) jumped out to a 15-11 lead after one quarater but allowed Clements to tie the game 22-22 by halftime. Leading by four points going into the final quarter, the Lady Bucs put it away with a 15-10 period.
Nataly Segler led the way for Brazoswood with 12 points, three rebounds; Jamia Ecby scored nine points with six boards; Reagan Blank also scored nine points and had three rebounds; and Christina Bolton added six points with five rebounds.
Lady Dogs split at tourney: The Sweeny Lady Bulldogs went 1-1 at the Industrial Basketball Tournament on Thursday, getting by Palacios, 42-39, but absorbing a 48-17 pasting against Calhoun.
Against Palacios, Asha Strauther scored 19 points for Sweeny (8-7). Ashley Dailey scored nine points by hitting all 3-pointers.
Strauther was the high scorer for the Lady Bulldogs against Calhoun with six points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bucs take hard loss at Lions tourney
The Brazoswood Buccaneers went 0-2 on Thursday in the Lions Club Tournament at Cedar Hill High School on Thursday, losing to Red Oak and Spring Creek Academy.
Red Oak defeated the Bucs 77-65 despite a game-high 38 points by the Buccaneers’ Jake Simpson.
Bulldogs drop two at Bloomington: The Sweeny Bulldogs dropped two games at the Bobcat Classic on Thursday, to El Campo and Palacios.
In the game against the Ricebirds, El Campo just barely got by, 52-49. Tyler Mills led the way for the Bulldogs with 13 points, five assists and two steals.
Bryson Soistman scored a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
In a 56-42 loss to Palacios, Soistman posted 11 points and 13 rebounds for Sweeny (2-3).
Cougars fall to La Marque: The Clute Intermediate eighth-grade A team fell 41-39 to the La Marque Cougars on Thursday.
Outstanding performers on offense were Anthony Trevino with 13 points and Angel Isias with 10 points.
Cameron Rodriguez and Tre’veon Galloway stood out on defense.
Cougar B team gets win: The Clute Intermediate eighth grade B squad squashed La Marque, 29-9.
Playing well on offense were Bryan Martinez with 10 points and Micah Johnson with eight points.
Outstanding performers on defense were Camden Grice and Julio Kingston Williams.
Both the A and B squads will play at Lake Jackson Intermediate next.
Angleton Christian takes down the Bears: The Angleton Christian Warriors buried the Banff Bears, 81-11, Friday in the Faith Christian Tournament at Pasadena.
Warrior guard Aden Guerrero led the way with 19 points, hitting five 3-pointers. Forward Roman Bosquez added 12 points and 10 rebounds securing a double-double.
The Warriors were on target all night on 3-pointers, resulting in a solid team win. They play Sanchez at 12:15 p.m. today in the tournament semifinals.
