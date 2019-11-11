WEST COLUMBIA ROUGHNECKS (9-1) VS. LIBERTY HILL PANTHERS (4-5)
7:30 p.m. FRIDAY, Waller ISD Stadium
OVERVIEW: The ‘Necks finished the season second in District 13-4A D-1 as they used their district-leading rushing attack carry them to wins. They average over 300 yards rushing per game with running backs Jordan Woodard, Jamaurion Woodard, Jame’son Rebector and Luke Arias leading the way.
The Panthers lean on the ground game as well, with two running backs gaining over 1,000 yards this season in Trey Seward (134 carries, 1,359 yards, 14 touchdowns) and Blake Simpson (156-1162, 13 TDs). University of Texas-San Antonio commit Walker Baty (13 tackles for loss, three sacks) anchors the Panther defense.
Tickets will be $5 at the gate.
BRAZOSPORT EXPORTERS (6-4) VS. LAMPASAS BADGERS (9-1)
7:30 p.m. FRIDAY, Shelton Stadium, Buda
OVERVIEW: The Ships won the tiebreaker over the Sealy Tigers to clinch their playoff spot against the Fulshear Chargers on Friday. The offense has used its two-quarterback system with Kariyen Goins (619 passing yards, seven TDs) and Alex Villarreal (521, five TDs) to go along with leading rusher Daraell Preston (115-712, eight TDs). The Exporters’ use of safety Kevin Davis and Ray Bell on offense in the past couple games has increased the explosiveness of that side of the ball, with Davis accumulating over 100 yards rushing in the wildcat formation in both games.
The Badgers will be led by quarterback Ace Whitehead (2,625 yards passing, 35 TDs; 82-442 rushing, 13 TDs) and he has three receiving targets that will challenge the Ships secondary. Wide receivers Air Force commit Cameron Everts (56-867, eight TDs), Jaylen Porter (44-785, 10 TDs) and Michael Murray Jr. (34-651, 13 TDs) will be the primary targets, and running back Jack Jerome (143-942, four TDs) leads the Badgers in rushing. Linebacker Case Brister (19 TFL, nine sacks) and defensive end Owen Seaver (10 TFL, five sacks) lead the defensive front.
Tickets will be $5 at the gate.
SWEENY BULLDOGS (8-2) VS. SMITHVILLE TIGERS (6-4) 7:30 p.m. FRIDAY, T.J. Mills Stadium
OVERVIEW: The Bulldogs finished the season as District 11-4A D-2 champions, the first time since 2009. They’ll play the Smithville Tigers, who finished fourth in District 12-4A D-2. Bulldog wide receiver Justice Clemons leads the district in reception yards (30-794, eight TDs in eight games). Trey Robbins leads Sweeny (1,358 yards passing, 12 TDs) and defensive back Justin Garner leads the defense with five interceptions. Smithville quarterback Lane Otto (1,787, 21 TDs; 71-327 eight TDs) will lead the Tigers with his main receiving targets being wide receivers Kirt Hawkins (31-558, three TDs) and Charles Hodge IV (26-416, five TDs). Hawkins also leads the defense with four interceptions. The Tigers are 4-0 away from home and average 36.5 points per game on offense while only giving up 18.9 on defense.Tickets will be $5 at the gate.
