Maintaining a grade point average of 94 or better through the year can be a tough thing to accomplish, especially if involved in extracurriculars like sports.
Some local high school volleyball players balanced hitting bumps and hitting the books and earned spots on the Texas Girls Coaches Association Academic All-State Team.
Brazos-wood High School’s Grace Nicholas, who will start a seven-year Army enlistment after graduating this month, has a 3.9 GPA and is ranked 32nd in her class to earn her place on the academic all-state squad.
“I been thinking about it for a couple of years and just realized that there were some good opportunities in it for me if I could qualify for them, which I did,” Nicholas said of opting for military service. “In seven years I will be finishing my last year of my contract with the Army and I will be an intelligence translator during my time there.”
As far as her study habits, those started early in high school.
“Freshman year I was dedicated to studying and doing all-nighters to make sure I got A’s,” she said. “From there it just became a habit and I was able to persevere through it, and I really didn’t have to stress out too much about it through the years. It was hard, but it was worth it.
“I am excited about making this team, I didn’t even know that I had made it,” Nicholas said.
The last time, Nicholas got a B on her report card was in eighth grade.
“I don’t like B’s, because my parents raised me with A’s as the standard, and anything less than that I had to do some chores to fix it,” she said. “It is satisfying to get a good grade because all of your effort has a reward on it.”
Columbia have five student-athletes selected, including libero Jayda Martinez, who ranks 40th in her class with a 3.9 GPA.
“I’ve always put school first over sports, because I understood that my studies were going to get me some where,” she said. “I had a strong start my freshman year, because that is when your GPA starts along with everything else. I have always understood not to take my grades for granted because if I would have then I would not be able to get any where without them. I wouldn’t have been able to play the sports I wanted to play. So just by working hard, eventually it will pay off for me.”
Martinez will be at UT-San Antonio next fall to begin her next adventure.
“I would like to major in business, so that hopefully I can have a job one day,” she said.
Lady ’Neck teammates Laney Irwin, Caroline Reese, Jada Rhoades and Myriah Wessells join her on the academic all-state team, while Kamryn Downs, Loreli Irby, Megan Kessler and Kierstyn Wesley represent Sweeny.
Academic all-state selections are reserved to senior class members whose coaches are members of the Texas Girls Coaches Association.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.