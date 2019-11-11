Th e Angleton Christian basketball teams are primed and ready for success in their first season in TAACS.
Both teams have already started their seasons, with the Warriors going 2-1 and the Lady Warriors 1-0.
LADY WARRIORS
COACH: Daniel Risinger (sixth year)
RECORD: 1-0 (25-15 at Pasadena Faith Christian Academy)
GRADUATED: Cameron Risinger
RETURNING LETTER WINNERS: Grace Wesselki, Chloe Pittman, Kori Russell, Jordan Buxton, Olivia Fine, Enisia Rester
RETURNING STARTERS: Grace Wesselki, Chloe Pittman, Kori Russell, Jordan Buxton
OVERVIEW: With seven seniors, Risinger and his squad are intent on having a good season to finish off his last year as a coach before retirement. The Lady Warriors are strong on defense, but their progress on offense will determine how well their season will go.
QUOTABLE: “These girls have been playing together for four years now, and I’ve been telling them play with no regrets,” Risinger said. “I told them let’s go out there and play with everything we have and leave it all on the court. Everyone knows I’m leaving, but I couldn’t leave them even after my daughter left. What type of example would I be setting if I did? And at the end of the day it’s more than a game of basketball.”
WARRIORS
COACH: Atavion Brown (fourth year)
RECORD: 2-1
GRADUATED: none
RETURNING LETTER WINNERS:Kaleb Miranda, Jacob Soria, Noah Mink, Aden Guerrero, Justan Autrey, Sam Wingaurd, Rylan Bosquez, John Hoelewyn, Kollin Jones, Zain Leal, Cameron Luna, James Townsend, Amir Khan, Case Neel, Kelton Fuqua, Raylan Bosquez
RETURNING STARTERS: Kaleb Miranda, Jacob Soria, Justin Audrey, Rylan Bosquez, Roman Bosquez, Kelton Fuqua
OVERVIEW : Most of the Warriors have been playing together for the past three years, and there is only one senior in the group. The pride themselves on team chemistry and working with each other to improve themselves all year throughout AAU and Warrior basketball. The Warriors love to shoot 3’s and carriy themselves as a team with no egos, and emphasis is on team scoring, no matter who does it.
QUOTABLE : “I think this will be our best season by far, hands down,” Brown said. “We shoot the 3 ball good, we have a few good shooters and if we get our 3-ball going, we’re hard to beat. Ultimately our guys just really try to win, and and I think we can win our district .”
