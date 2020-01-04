CLUTE
A combination of turnovers and si ze led to the Lady Buccaneers’ loss at home after a magical run in the Brazosport ISD Holiday Classic.
The Brazoswood Lady Bucs (7-19) lost a Region III District 23 matchup to the George Ranch Lady Longhorns (21-4) 48-34 on Friday at Performance Gym.
“We’re a young team and sometimes we do try and do too much, but they fought really hard,” Brazoswood head coach Doug Watson said. “Their effort level was there and I’m proud of them.”
George Ranch was able to pull away in the fourth quarter after forcing eight turnovers in the quarter and holding the Lady Bucs to four points to end the game.
The Lady Buccaneers played their best basketball, outscoring the Lady Horns 17-9 to decrease their halftime deficit to 10 points, 39-29. Lady Buc guard Jamia Ecby hit two 3-pointers in the quarter while teammate Nataly Segler hit one from behind the arc to lead their team offensively. Segler finished the game with 11 points and two rebounds while Ecby added eight points, four rebounds and two assists.
The play of the quarter for the was Ecby contributing an assist to teammate Rae’vyn Jackson in the paint for a layup to end the quarter.
“We brought energy and effort in the third quarter to kind of rally around one of our players going down. They fought hard,” Watson said. “They didn’t quit, even when they had multiple opportunities to say ‘we’re done with this game.’ They didn’t and I’m really proud of them.”
The first half showed the worst of the Lady Bucs overall play in the game, giving up 16 of their 26 overall turnovers. George Ranch’s pressure defense forced Brazoswood into numerous bad passes that led to transition baskets off fast breaks.
Height was the other big factor as the Lady Horns used their length to out-rebound the Lady Buccaneers 28-17, which created opportunities for second-chance points for the opposition.
“We have who we have. We’re outsized in a lot of our games, but I don’t think we’re out-efforted at all and we try to make up for that with a great amount of effort,” Watson said.
A big part of that was Brazoswood forward Taly Montejano didn’t play and guard Christina “Twig” Bolton suffered a leg injury in the second quarter to leave the Lady Bucs’ roster thin.
Lady Horn forward Gabrielle Owens led George Ranch with 16 points and eight rebounds and teammate wing Isabella Little added 11 points, three rebounds and two assists.
The Lady Buccaneer’s next face Alief Taylor at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Alief Taylor High School.
