CLUTE
Se lfless service and being a leader in different fields of life characterize Brazoswood Buccaneer soccer player Austin Alexander. At 17 years old, Alexander has become a team captain on the boys soccer team, section leader and chaplain in the Brazoswood band and a missionary.
“Growing up in the church has helped me be selfless. Playing soccer and working alongside others and knowing it’s a team sport helped me put more emphasis on the team rather than myself,” he said. “I know I can’t do it all by myself, and I have to rely on others to truly be successful.”
The senior 5-foot-11 defender started playing soccer at 4 years old, growing up with his dad, Pastor Chad Alexander of First Baptist Church in Lake Jackson, as his coach. Having his father guide him both in the sport and his everyday life shaped him into the person he is today, Austin said.
“It always felt like I had more pressure on me because my dad was the coach, but it was positive for me,” he said. “It helped me try to always be on top of my game and be the best I could be.”
Striving to do the best he can in everything he does means not isolating himself in any way. Alexander has embarked on mission trips to Costa Rica, Mexico and New York City, and the one thing all those places have in common is a love for sports.
In conjunction with Upward Sports, a church program that promotes the spread of the Gospel through sports, Alexander and his family have used their faith and love for sports to spread the teachings of Christianity to various communities.
“In life, my parents told me it doesn’t matter how smart you are or how talented you are, you can’t do things without other people,” he said. “If you build relationships with other people and show that you care, they’ll help you out. And you can do the same thing in return.”
Alexander’s love for soccer and unyielding faith are things he’s embraced his entire life, but his passion for music came from his mom, Kelly Alexander, he said.
“My mom is really musical and I choose to do band in sixth grade because of her,” he said. “Soccer has always been my first love, but band has been a different type of enjoyment for me.”
His hard work and practice playing the French horn, a brass instrument, gained him the title of section leader and showed him to be young man with a multitude of talents.
“My parents used to say it doesn’t matter what you’re doing, do it as best as you can,” he said. “God gave us many talents, and we should use them to the best of our abilities.”
Alexander is eighth in his graduating class and plans on attending Texas A&M, Oklahoma State or Mississippi State to major in chemical engineering. He’s encouraged his willingness to work with others will only help him in his pursuit of a bachelors degree, he said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.