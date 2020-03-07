ANGLETON — The Terry Rangers, trying to stay in first place in the District 24-5A soccer standings, and the Angleton Wildcats, who are fighting for fourth place and a playoff berth with three matches remaining, went to war Friday night at Wildcat Stadium.
In the end, nine goals were scored, with the Rangers escaping with a 5-4 victory to solidify their hold atop the district.
“The kids showed great heart, but Terry is No. 1 for a reason,” Angleton Wildcat soccer coach Frank Echartea said.
Terry came out on fire in the first 40 minutes of play, dominating possession and the scoreboard. In the first 30 seconds of the match, Terry’s Boyan Rivas Guzman got a corner kick as teammate Carlos Rafael Guzman attacked the net, but Luke Bowers came up with a save.
That was just the beginning of an offensive onslaught the Rangers unloaded on the Wildcats. Terry had extra motivation after Angleton beat them in the first meeting on penalty kicks, 5-4, in Rosenberg.
Guzman was a thorn in the side of the Wildcats with his possession and dribbling skills as he moved through Angleton defenders. It started at 14:57 of the first half when Guzman gained control of the ball in the box and dribbled around a defender to set himself up for a wicked shot into the back of the net for a 1-0 lead.
But it didn’t stop there because the Rangers just increased the pressure on the Wildcats and made it 2-0 in the 22nd minute when Jason Lopez used a rebound to him to score.
Guzman once again used his abilities in that first half at 31:48 when his magical dribbling placed him in position for a 3-0 lead.
Just when it seemed like Angleton was ready to hang it up, Terry fouled junior Jonathan Esparza in the box. Senior Oscar Martinez took the penalty kick and made them pay to pull the wildcats within 3-1 at 33:40.
“We had to move some people around and changed some formations once we fell behind 3-0,” Echartea said. “But we were also missing two starting midfielders tonight, and it was tough out there in the first half for us.”
Just 45 seconds into the second half, Terry extended the lead to 4-1 off a header from Kevin De La Fuente.
But a minute later, the Wildcats got a free kick. Nathan Balleza had his shot intercepted, but the goalkeeper failed to secure the catch and sophomore Escher Babcock was right there for the putback to make it 4-2.
With some momentum, Martinez took a free kick from the 20 yard line 13 minutes later and his left-footed bomb bounced off the mitts of the keeper. Alejandro Coronado was in the right place this time for Angleton and made brought the Wildcats within a goal, 4-3.
With 16 minutes left in the match, the Rangers again upped the lead, 5-3.
But on a give-and-go at 66:08, freshman Samuel Gonzalez fed sophomore Ebuka Bright-Osigwe to once again come within a goal, 5-4.
In one last gasp with less than two minutes on the clock, and both teams fighting hard, Angleton headed down the right sideline before sending the ball back into the middle. Coronado hesitated on the shot, missing his opportunity at the net.
Angleton drops to 4-5-4 in district play while Terry is 10-0-4.
The Wildcats will be at Lamar Consolidated on Tuesday with an opportunity to get closer to fourth place. They also have Foster and Fort Bend Marshall remaining on the schedule.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.