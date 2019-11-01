WEST COLUMBIA — Reeling off 28 consecutive points in the second half Friday, Columbia broke open a close game and clinched a playoff spot by beating Sealy, 35-21, at Griggs Field.
The Roughnecks are now 4-1 in District 13-4A D-I and 8-1 overall heading into the regular-season finale at El Campo next week.
Down 14-7 at halftime, the Roughnecks turned to their powerful ground attack in the second half after trying to loosen up the Sealy defense through the air in the first half.
“Our game plan was to throw the ball early because we thought we had to loosen them up,” Columbia head coach Brent Mascheck said. “Their defensive line and linebackers are so good, so we had to throw the ball early. But we just felt like in the second half we were going to be able to run the ball on them.”
Columbia took the second-half kickoff and used 10 plays — seven of them runs — to march from its own 16 to the Tiger 36-yard line. The drive didn’t yield any points, but the tone was set.
A miscue by the Tigers then set the table.
Facing a fourth and 23, the Sealy long snapper shot the ball well over punter Reece Novicke to give Columbia the ball at the Tiger 20.
Five consecutive runs put the ’Necks in the end zone, with the last eight yards covered by quarterback Cameron Ward, and the game was knotted 14-14.
An interception by William Carlson gave the ‘Necks the ball back at the 12-yard line of Sealy. This time senior Luke Arias punched it in from the four to gave Columbia its first lead in the game, 21-14.
The defense again stepped up as junior Zade Stroman outdueled the wide receiver for an interception on Sealy’s next possession, giving the Roughnecks the ball back at their own 40-yard line.
It took Columbia nine plays to go 60 yards with Arias plowing through the left side — and an official — on the way into the end zone with 7:34 left in the game. That put the ’Necks in control, 28-14.
“We started very slow in the first half, but we turned it around in the second,” Arias said. “I was just trying not to get tackled and I was just running as hard as I could. I know this wouldn’t have happened without the offensive line; they did a great job for us.”
The Roughneck defense knocked out Sealy (2-3, 5-3) starting quarterback Novicke on its next series as several defenders converged on him on the sideline on a fourth-down play.
Taking over at the Sealy 27 yard line, Ward handed off to Arias, who used his nimble feet to avoid tacklers up the middle to reach the end zone and put the game out of reach, 35-14, with 5:33 remaining in the game.
“This is my first time making the playoffs and I am just happy,” Arias said. “We tried to just go out there and have fun in the second half. Everyone just did their job and we tried not stressing too much.”
Each team came out determined in the first half as they traded touchdowns on their opening drive.
The Tigers went 90 yards on seven plays after taking the opening kickoff, with Draper Parker covering the final two yards for a quick 7-0 advantage.
Columbia answered with a nine-play series covering 65 yards as Arias punched it in from a yard out to tie it.
One of the big plays on that series was a fourth and eight at the 32-yard line of Sealy. Ward ran for 11 yards to keep the drive going.
The defenses took over for most of the rest of the half until Sealy’s Draper scored his second touchdown on a four-yard score with 3:38 before halftime, 14-7.
At times Columbia looked out of sync on offense as it ran the ball 10 times for 70 yards.
Sealy gained more than 200 yards of offense in the first half but was held to just 49 in the second half.
The game against the Ricebirds on the road next week will be for second place.
