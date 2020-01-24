Cameron Ward played his last game for the Columbia Roughnecks in November, but he had one more chance to show his skills against high school competition before taking his talents to the next level.
Ward played in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl on Monday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, where Ward’s East squad lost to the West, 37-30.
“We let it slip out of our hands at the end, but I still had fun,” Ward said. “It was a great experience, got to play with a bunch of different guys from all over the country.”
He started at quarterback for the East and led the offense down the field for a 26-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead. Throughout the game he showed off his ability to both throw and run as a true dual-threat quarterback, converting a fourth down with a 3-yard run while also throwing a 38-yard touchdown in the second quarter as the East built a 20-7 lead.
“I think I played very well. It was a great weekend, it was certainly one of the funnest weekends I’ve ever had,” Ward said. “I liked running the pro-style offense.”
With only two days of practice before the game, there were some learning curves he had to go through to prepare for his big performance.
“I’d have to say knowing the personnel and adjusting how hard I can throw the ball to certain guys,” he said. “It was challenging with the pro-style offense we ran and having to learn the wording they used.”
Notable quarterbacks who have played in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl include Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and former Boise State Brett Rypien, who is on the roster of the Cincinnati Bengals.
Ward earned an invitation to play in the Blue-Grey game with his performance at the Elite 11 regional camp in Atlanta last year. Cedar Ridge quarterback Jalen Brown, a friend of Ward, joined him on the East team.
Now that his high school football career has ended, Ward plans making an official visit to Incarnate Word University today through Sunday. He’s been on campus before, competing at a summer football camp there.
Ward already has an offer from Texas Southern and has attracted interest from the University of Houston, North Texas, Baylor, Texas State, Stephen F. Austin and Memphis.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.