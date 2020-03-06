Girls Soccer
n Angleton 12, Terry 0
Boys Soccer
n Strake Jesuit 3, Brazoswood 1
n Terry 5, Angleton 4
Softball
n Flower Mound 5, Brazoswood 1
n Clear Springs 5, Brazoswood 4
n Angleton 18, Fort Bend Willowridge 0
n Texas City at Brazosport, no report
Baseball
n Lufkin 9, Brazosport 4
n Sweeny 9, HCYA 4
n Sweeny 4, Terry 0
n Danbury 18, Fort Bend Marshall 0
