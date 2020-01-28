Angleton, Brazosport and Columbia all qualified swimmers and divers over the weekend for the UIL Region VII Championships this week in Sugar Land.
At the District 26-5A Swimming and Diving Championships, the Angleton Wildcats came within a couple of points of claiming the district championship. The Angleton Ladycats placed third overall while the Brazosport Lady Ships were fourth.
In the boys standings, Brazosport and Columbia finished tied for sixth place.
The Wildcats finished with 154 points, second to Foster’s 155. The top six swimmers in each event advanced to the regionals and the Wildcats advanced 17 events Friday and Saturday at the Don Cook Natatorium.
They finished six of those races in first at the district meet with sophomore Aaron Black placing first in two of those races. Black was first in the 200-free, 1:46.03 and the 100-backstroke, 52.46.
Twin brother Abel Black was first in the 200-IM, 2:01.41; Fynn Andrews was first in the 500-free, 4:55.64; and two relays also came in first, 200-medley relay, Abel Black, Ryan Fojtik, Aaron Black, Cameron Derleth, 1:38.91 and the 400-free relay, Aaron Black, Fynn Andrews, Ryan Fojtik, Abel Black, 3:18.58.
Angleton placed second in six races, led by Fojtik’s 500-free, 4:59.47 and 100-breaststroke, 1:01.21; Andrews, 200-free, 1:47.62; Derleth, 200-IM, 2:04.17; Lucas Quiroga, 100-free, 56.54 and Abel Black, 100-backstroke, 53.26.
Angleton also advanced third placers, Derleth, 100-butterfly, 55.11 and the 200 free-relay, Derleth, Andrews, Nathan White, Coleton Coupland, 1:35.31; fourth, White, 100-free, 52.31; fifth, Coupland, 500-free, 5:14.08 and Jacob Buckley, 100-breaststroke, 1:06.36.
Diver, Victor Lopez placed second in the diving portion of the meet with 247.60 to advance as well.
Brazosport and Columbia each scored 12 points, advancing for the Exporters was the fifth place 400-free relay, Kaiden Gomez, Quintin Green, Sergio Garcia, Jeremy Jackson, 5:23.74 and for the sixth place Roughnecks was the 200-free relay, Dylan Foster, James Massengale, Drew Pullen, Jacob Bailes, 1:46.62.
The rest of the district standings were Fulshear in third place with 122 followed by Lamar Consolidated 33 and Terry 32.
GIRLS
In the girls team race, Foster came in first with 186 points followed by Fulshear 130, Angleton 122, Brazosport 25, Terry 20, East Bernard 16 and Lamar Consolidated 16.
The Ladycats placed first in two events with Grace Torres winning the 200-IM, 2:19.03 and the 200-medley relay, Emily Green, Alyssa Ryan, Torres, Laura Reese, 1:56.44.
Getting second place were Ryan, 500-free, 5:24.16; Green, 100-backstroke, 1:04.95 and the 400-free relay, Reese, Green, Ryan, Torres, 3:54.90; third, Ryan, 200-IM, 2:24.88; Reese, 50-free, 26.01; Torres, 100-butterfly, 1:03.29 and the 200-free relay, Sovereign Bourgeois-Solomon, Shelby Schober, Kyla Lindsey, Jasmine Shehadeh, 1:54.77; fourth, Lindsey, 100-breaststroke, 1:19.00; fifth,
Shehadeh, 200-IM, 2:39.05; Reese, 100-butterfly, 1:04.98 and Lindsey, 500-free, 6:03.87; sixth, Schober, 100-backstroke, 1:12.79 and Shehadeh, 100-breaststroke, 1:22.16.
Diver Ashtyn Bovair also advanced by placing fourth in the standings with 237.50 points.
The Brazosport Lady Ships advanced two relays as both finished fifth overall, 200 free-relay, Casandra Garcia, Emily Vanderworth, Celine Jones, Ashley Barrientos, 2:36.27 and the 400-free relay, Casandra Garcia, Emily Vanderworth, Lilianna Barrera, Elizabeth McElveen, 5:21.96.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.