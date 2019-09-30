CROSS COUNTRY
Runners from both the Angleton Wildcats and Ladycats finished well back of the leaders in a tough field Friday at the Fort Bend Kempner Cross Country Meet at Imperial Park Recreation Center in Sugar Land.
Abigail Cruz finsihed 54th with a time of 23 minutes, 16.79 seconds. She was followed by Adriana Chavez, 59th, 23:36.16; Shelby Barnhill, 66th, 23:54; Magdalena Torres, 68th, 24:07.22; and Asrais Crane, 24:30.57.
Haley Harkrider from Fort Bend Clements led all runners in 18:58.58.
George Ranch topped all teams with 56 points.
The Wildcats finished 14th out of 28 teams in the boys race. There were 186 runners, with Angleton’s Isaac Dominguez 32nd overall, 17:41.58; Noah Wingard, 57th, 18:28.09; Jesus Gutierrez, 94th, 19:13.17; Kevin Trujillo, 97th, 19:14.55; and Jefferey Trujillo, 121st, 19:46.54.
Cy Woods’ Jaden Callaway led all varsity boys in 16:19.86. Cy Woods also placed first overall as a team with 89 points.
In the junior varsity boys race, Angleton was 10th out of 25 teams with 281 points. Finishing for Angleton were Escher Babcock, 24th, 19:27; Rubio Valentino, 28th, 19:32.70; Benjamin Perez, 68th, 21:00.35; Adam Viesca, 73rd, 21:06.66; and John Sanchez, 88th, 21:34.42.
Only four Ladycats competed out of 100 runners in the junior varisty race, so Angleton did not figure into the team results. Angleton’s Dezaree Walker placed second overall at 15:32.58. Only George Ranch’s Cami Lidisky was ahead of her, 15:17.73.
Other Ladycat finishers were Anissa Perez, 17:05.05; Camron Cannon, 17:29.22; and Emily Avila, 18:49.40.
Lady Panthers win junior high meet: Local junior high cross country girls teams from Lake Jackson, West Brazos, Freeport and Sweeny participated Thursday in the Needville Cross Country Invitational at Brazos Bend State Park.
The Lake Jackson Lady Panthers led the way in the standings with 61 points with West Brazos Junior in second with 68. They were followed by Fort Bend Christian Academy, 78; Needville, 85; Van Vleck, 126; Yes Prep SE, 140; Freeport Intermediate, 155; and Sweeny Junior High, 208.
Maya Funk led Lake Jackson Intermediate with a second-place finish in 13:20. Teammates scoring points were Rebekah Wiley, seventh, 14:09.2; Kaitlyn O’Bryan, 13th, 14:57.7; Emily Mixon, 19th, 15:36.7; and Kerri Sparkman, 20th 15:39.
West Brazos’ top finishers placed eighth, 10th, 12th, 16th and 22nd. Those running were Lays Stanford in eighth, 14:12.3. Other Lady Bouts were Braylee Schill, 10th, 14:19.5; Abigail Schoerter, 14:45.1; Lela Erwin, 15:05.6 and Enola Rester, 15:42.9.
Freeport Intermediate’s Aburey Martinez was 14th, 14:58.5; Megan Ferrell, 17th, 15:29.4; Emily Gomez, 28th, 16:02.3; Jocelyn Valdez, 47th, 17:34.9; and Leveah Lee, 49th, 19:57.7.
The Sweeny Lady Bulldog runners were Kamryn Bragg, 34th, 16:18.3; Ariana Thompson, 37th, 16:35.5; Adriana Zapata, 44th, 17:16.1; Emily Ramirez, 45th, 17:16.4; and Cassidy Cochran, 48th, 17:55.1.
