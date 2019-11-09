FRIENDSWOOD — The Angleton Wildcats ended a tough 2019 campaign on a high note with a victory against a Friendswood Mustangs team with one eye already on the postseason.
Jose Rodriguez’s late two-point conversion run provided the go-ahead points in a 36-35 win for Angleton, which missed the postseason for the first time in more than a decade.
A 31-yard pass completion from Justus Mayon (13-for-23, 150 yards) to J.T. Anderson on fourth down kept Angleton’s game-winning drive alive, and Mayon’s 16-yard TD toss to Anthony Jackson brought the score to 35-34 with 51 seconds left in the game.
Friendswood’s defense stopped Angleton’s initial two-point try, but a defensive holding call gave the ’Cats another opportunity. Rodriguez plowed his way into the end zone from the 1-yard line for the conversion and 36-35 lead.
Angleton’s defense held firm on the ensuing Friendswood drive to preserve the win.
A Cameron Stone interception set up Angleton’s first TD — a 38-yard dash to the end zone by Jordan Jones (13 carries, 71 yards). Friendswood dialed up a big play of its own to knot the score 7-7 at the 4:05 mark of the first quarter with a 31-yard TD pass from Luke Grden (18-for-29, 258 yards) to Christian Lee (nine receptions, 97 yards).
The Mustangs took the lead, 14-7, after an Angleton three-and-out and 15-yard punt set them up at the Wildcats’ 45-yard line. A 21-yard screen pass from Grden to Noah Palitz sparked the short drive, which ended with a 5-yard TD pass from Grden to Lee on the first play of the second quarter.
Angleton’s Trayvon Smith returned the ensuing kickoff 89 yards for a TD to tie the score back up at 14-14. On the Wildcats’ next possession, a 27-yard run by Anderson (12 carries, 75 yards) and a 21-yard swing pass from Mayon to Stone preceded a 14-yard TD run by Rodriguez that put Angleton back in front, 21-14.
Highlighted by an 18-yard hook and lateral pass from Grden to Lee to Palitz, Friendswood answered to tie the score, 21-21, with a methodical scoring drive that ended with a 1-yard TD run by Dane Roenne with one minute left in the first half.
Grden’s 48-yard TD pass to Patrick Elizondo gave the Mustangs a 28-21 lead with 2:01 left in the third quarter, while a 51-yard kickoff return helped Angleton eventually tie it back up, 28-28, on a 15-yard TD run by Jones at the 10:38 mark of the fourth quarter.
A 24-yard pass to Dawson Johnson and 13-yard reception by Lee set the table for Jared Veatch to rumble into the end zone from 8 yards out for the Mustangs’ final score at the 4:59 mark of the fourth quarter.
Angleton finishes the season 5-4 overall and 4-3 in District 10-5A.
