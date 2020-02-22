BOLING — The quest for Sweeny to make the boys basketball playoffs for the first time in a decade came down to the final seconds Friday, but the Bulldogs came up short as they fell to Bay City, 82-79, in a tiebreaker game for fourth place in District 24-4A.
Things looked dark for the Bulldogs late. They were down 81-71 after Bay City’s Marcus Edwards hit a basket with 54 seconds remaining in the game.
Sweeny went on an 8-1 run to cut Bay City’s lead to 82-79 with 14 seconds remaining.
Trey Fields started the run with a three-point play the old-fashioned way with a basket and free throw to cut the Bay City lead to seven with 38 seconds left.
Bay City proceeded to go 1-for-7 from the free-throw line after that to keep Sweeny’s hopes alive.
Fields hit baskets with 24 and 14 seconds left, sandwiched around a Calon Amey free throw, to cut Bay City’s lead to 82-79.
Sweeny’s Kody Gresham had an open look at a 3-pointer in the final seconds to tie the game and send it into overtime, but it came up short.
Bay City got off to a fast start in the first quarter as the Blackcats outscored the Bulldogs, 30-19. The Blackcats went on an 11-2 run to close the first quarter with Marquis Edwards hitting a pair of 3-pointers during that spurt.
The Bulldogs opened the second quarter hot. They went on a 14-2 run and took a 33-32 lead with 5:23 remaining in the first half. Bryson Soistman had eight points during the run while Tyler Mills tallied the other six points.
The two teams traded the lead for a time before Bay City went on a 6-0 run to take a 42-38 lead with 2:18 left in the first half. Marquis Edwards had four points during the run and Ke’Vaughn Gaskin had the other basket.
A free throw by Fields and a putback for two by Soistman after Fields missed his second attempt left Sweeny trailing 42-41 at halftime.
Sweeny was down 51-47 when they went on a 7-0 run to take a 54-51 lead with 3:50 left in the third quarter. Fields had three points during the run, and Soistman and Mills had a basket each.
Bay City closed the third on an 8-2 run to take a 59-56 lead into the fourth quarter. Marquis Edwards had six points during that spurt to close the quarter.
Soistman finished the game with 30 points for Sweeny, which finished the season 11-15.
Marquis Edwards had 31 points for Bay City. Gaskin added 21 while Marcus Edwards had 13 for the Blackcats.
Bay City now moves on to play Yates, the No. 1 Class 4A team in the state, in the bidistrict round of the playoffs Monday at Barnett Fieldhouse.
