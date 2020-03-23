Southern flounder dance to their own tune. Most biologists who study them and fisherman who go hooking for the pleasure they bring to the dinner table, agree their habits and lifestyles in wild water are different than most of our scaly friends. In nature’s world, they spend most warm parts of the year in shallow bays and cuts along our inland shores. Having a flat body, with both eyes on one side, allows them to feed in a unique style.
They build a bed, cover everything except their protruding eyes that move independently of each other with sand, and wait patiently for prey. Small shrimp and fish that pass within range are grabbed by their sideways mouth with such violence that it often flings them into the fresh air above. Spring and summers are times for feeding in preparation for a big event in their lives. In the fall, usually October through December, they migrate along our rivers and streams into the Gulf, looking for an optimum water temperature of 64.4 degrees to spawn.
Any variance of two degrees decreases the survival of eggs drastically. Success maintaining an abundant number of its species in nervous water is complicated. Southern flounder have a life span of about seven years unlike many of their fin friends who live up to 50 years or more.
It takes two years for them to mature and become capable of spawning. Females have an egg sack in their abdomen that balloons sometimes to the size of a tennis ball that has been cut in half when full of eggs. With good luck, they deposit small amounts of eggs up to 50,000 at a time over several days in the cool waters of the Gulf and are fertilized by much smaller males. Development of a flounder egg into a fingerling fish is not only strange, but very dangerous.
They float to the surface where many die and others are consumed by hungry water creatures. Hatching occurs in about four days and they live on their yolk sack for nearly a week. During this time, they have eyes on both sides of their head like normal fish larvae and begin feeding on microscopic prey while their mouth and digestive systems develop.
Over the next 30 to 40 days, something unique in nature happens. This strange little fish undergoes a process in which the skull bones bend and causes the right eye to migrate to the left side of the head turning them into a flat fish.
At this point, some that survive become prey to larger fish while others are washed inshore by the spring rushing high tides into bays and cuts to grow up and be caught by the biggest predator of all. Man.
So the question is, how do we go about harvesting this wonderful little delicacy for the table? As we look back over history, we can see that hooking them has changed drastically. Many tides ago, before most folks had rods and reels, little boys’ and girls in our area rigged their cane poles with a short line, small cork, sinker and hook having the time of their lives walking the shores of Dow’s saltwater intake canal.
In those days, parents could buy enough live shrimp for a dollar, drive the storm protection levy from Dow’s Plant B across Highway 288 downstream, and to the skimmer gate intake at the intersection of the Intracostal and Brazos River Harbor for a full day of fantastic fishing. Flounder were in abundance all along the shoreline.
They loved the consistent flow of fresh seawater which was like a rushing incoming tide that brought a multitude of small prey for them to feed on. There were many great memories for families in those days and a few special moments in my life as a 6-year-old that had something to do with giving me a lifetime passion for fishing.
I remember easing along the canal bank with my rig just over the drop-off and a live shrimp hooked through its barb, when suddenly the cork disappeared. It was big time at the old fishing hole for a little boy struggling to hold on to his Calcutta cane pole that whipped into a half moon bend. Battling this large creature from beneath the waves, that pulled with lots of giddy-up for quite some time, ended with 5 pounds of flounder lying on the sandy bank.
It was the largest fish at the time I had ever caught. Those easy line- stretching days of going pole dancing with the waves have faded away. The declining flounder populations and conflicts around the world have caused Dow to close access to its canal for security reasons. This has caused stringing flounder to become more difficult.
Massive increases in number of hook-wetters, along with boats and new fishing equipment over the years, has caused a huge decrease in routine catches of flounder. Today’s long-in-the-tooth fisherman, who search for our two-eyes-on-one side friends, must learn to think like a flounder as they mosey on down to their favorite fishing hole.
No longer is it possible to just drop a hook in slick water and expect success. Instead, it’s important to look for ideal locations along trenches of deep-water cuts and sandy flats in order to have a picture- taking day.
