SWEENY — Expectations for the Sweeny Bulldog baseball team have always been high. After back-to-back Class 4A state final appearances the last two seasons, the elevation to get back is even higher than it’s ever been, but after losing a majority of those state squads, patience will be a virtue for quite some time.
The Bulldogs opened the Hit and Run Class Tournament on Thursday with back-to-back losses, 13-11 and 15-0.
“We are young and I am not going to use that as an excuse every time, but what it comes down to is pitching, playing defense and that is what we struggled with all day today” Sweeny baseball coach Mark Durham said after the 15-0 shutout. “If we don’t throw strikes we will end up with 12 walks, four batters hit by pitches tonight in the night cap, and it is hard to win ball games when you do that.”
After a scoreless first, the Tigers used the next three innings to get all of their runs. In that top of the second, five walks came into play including three with the bases loaded by starter Kadin Finley and reliever Colby Douget.
The Tigers got some help from the Bulldog defense in the third inning with multiple errors that allowed a couple of runs to score.
Sealy added four runs to increase their lead to 9-0.
“This team understands what happened here the last few years and pretty much just Sweeny in general because they’ve put out a good product year in and year out,” Durham said. “But we need them to find their own identity and be their own team. They are young and are trying to find their way and we will find out who can play where and once we find out who can play and where to put them and find that lucky combination we will stick with that for a while.”
Sealy added its final six runs in the top of the fourth and only tallied four hits in the victory.
Sweeny did get something going in the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings, but the left two runners stranded in each inning.
FULSHEAR 13, SWEENY 11: The Bulldogs were down 13-1 going into the bottom of the fifth, before they fought back.
The Chargers had a lot to do with that as they walked numerous Sweeny batters to push across runs. Sweeny scored 10 times on only one hit.
Now at 0-3 to start the season, the Bulldogs will continue the Hit and Run Classic with a 5 p.m. game against Needville today and close it out by facing Waller at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
