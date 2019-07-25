LAKE JACKSON
Half of the 56 Lake Jackson Swim Team competitors on board for the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation Summer Games are seeded in the top five, giving them a good shot at coming home with a medal around their neck.
“There are quite a few ranked pretty high,” Lake Jackson Swim Team youth coach Vivie Tran said. “We thought it was a big number when we first found out 56 of them had qualified.”
Minnie Tran leads the way for the team in the four-day state meet that starts today at the Student Recreation Center at Texas A&M University in College Station. She is seeded first in three events in the 13-14 age group — the 100 freestyle (55.81 seconds), 50 breaststroke (34.10) and the 50 free (25.59).
The 14-year-old is is more than a second faster than No. 2 seed Maria Oushalkas of Frisco in the 100 free (56.97), and by almost a second in the 50 breast, in which Dorothy Shoran of Frisco is seeded second (35.03). Tori Czapp of the GPVIN swim team is closest in the 50 free at 26.09.
“We’ve been working on the events that she is not good at, and for her, it happens to be the breaststroke,” Vivie Tran said. “We’d like her to be just more consistent because she is all over the place. Some days she will have a good day and go for it, and other days she just isn’t as effective. So the breaststroke for her is very unpredictable.”
Minnie Tran is also part of the second-seeded 200 free relay team.
Larissa Bracken in 9-10 division 25 butterfly is the top seed at 15.05, and her closest competition shares the same practice pool — teammate Hope Kadlecik is No. 2 at 15.38.
“Hope’s always been a strong swimmer and has always been on top of her age group,” Vivie Tran said. “We also have Larissa Bracken who’s grown up with Hope and both of them will battle it out in the butterfly.”
Other Lake Jackson swimmers coming in as No. 2 seeds are Sierra Bracken in the 8U 25 breaststroke (21.91) and Kadlecik in the 9-10 25 backstroke (17.39). Clara Bracken is seeded third in the 8U 25 butterfly (19.07). Fourth seeds are Larissa Bracken in 9-10 25 free (14.08), the 9-10 100 free relay team (1:02.77) and Summer Sanders in the 15-17 200 free (2:10.23).
No. 5 seeds are Clara Bracken in the 8U 100 IM (1:47.21), the 8U 100 free relay (1:19.25) and the 11-12 200 medley relay (2:24.70).
Kole Owens in the 13-14 age group leads the boys with two No. 1 seedings, in the 50 backstroke (28.0) and the 50 butterfly (26.15).
“He’s always been good in whatever he swims, but the backstroke hasn’t always been his best,” Vivie Tran said. “One thing we have been trying with Kole is trying to keep him from psyching himself out before his swim. We try to remind him to just do the best he can, so that he won’t feel bad even before the swim starts.”
Another No. 1 seed is 9-10 swimmer Daniel Lupher in the 25 breaststroke (19.34). Anthony Sury is a No. 2 seed in the 13-14 50 backstroke (28.37), and Jiles Parker is third in the 8U 25 butterfly (19.80).
Fourth seeds for Lake Jackson include the 8U 100 free relay (1:18.15), Lupher in the 9-10 100 IM (1:28.49) and Collin Pyeatt in the 11-12 100 IM (1:16.48), and fifth seeds are Charlie Poe in the 8U 100 IM (1:48.80) the 8U 100 medley relay (1:28.88), the 9-10 100 medley relay (1:13.87), Pyeatt in the 11-12 50 butterfly (32.77) and the 11-12 200 medley relay (2:24.42).
“We are seeded pretty well and I expect them to do well,” Vivie Tran said.
Another local swimmer who will be at the Summer Games is Cierra Schaefer of Freeport in the women’s 18-24 group. She is seeded fifth in two events, the 100 free (1:01.00) and the 50 backstroke (32.02).
