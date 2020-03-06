CLUTE
The Brazoswood Buccaneers fell to the Texas City Stingarees 5-0 Thursday afternoon at Wilson Field in the Southern Brazoria County Tournament hosted by Brazoswood, Brazosport and Angleton.
“We’re putting the ball into play, it’s just right at people,” Brazoswood head coach Mike Cressman said. “It’s going to start dropping for us pretty soon.”
The first five innings was a duel between starting pitchers Ashton Dimas of Texas City and Brazoswood’s Lane Stringer.
After a pair of scoreless innings, Stingaree Conor Higgs blasted a home run to right field in the top of the third with one out. Stringer retired the next two hitters, but the home run — the only run he allowed — was all the opposition needed.
A Stringer strikeout at the top of the fifth with runners on first and second ended his day, having allowed five hits and one earned run with six strikeouts.
“He did well. He’s still young, he’s still learning,” Cressman said. “Anytime you go five innings and only give up one run is good. He gave us a chance to win, and that’s all we can ever ask of him. The offense didn’t give us much help.”
Brandon Jaco took over in the sixth and struck out two, but a walk set up an RBI double by Stingaree Joe Kainer to increase the lead to 2-0.
Texas City put the game out of reach in the seventh.
Austin Montalbano lead off the inning with a line-drive double to left, and after an out and a walk, Jaco was relieved by pitcher Collin Cox. A fielder’s choice at second left runners at the corners with two outs when Stingaree Dylan Kimsey hit a RBI single toward right for a 3-0 lead.
Deering and Luke Silvertooth both gained RBIs off errors before the Buccaneers were finally able to get the last out of the inning from a pop fly from Brenden Gravitt, but Brazoswood trailed 5-0.
“We made some mistakes. It wasn’t perfect, but we’re capable of playing really good defense,” Cressman said. “We saw that at times today, and we had a couple of big errors that hurt us. When you don’t score any runs they are kind of a big deal.”
The Buccaneers went down in order to end the game.
Dimas allowed five hits and struck out six in his complete game victory.
The Buccaneers fall to 3-3 while Texas City goes to 2-2.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.