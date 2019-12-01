If you watch enough news and social media feeds you might have a tendency to take a pessimistic view of our world. Yes, there are problems on Earth – always has been.
Nevertheless, God is still on His throne and that is enough.
Give thanks with a grateful heart in 2019.
Here is my annual list with an outdoor slant:
A young black Labrador making her first retrieve; The thump resonating through your hands when a heavy trout eats a Corky; Winding around the cattails in my Pro Drive; Redfish dunking a cork on the north shoreline; Meeting eager hunters at Bucees way before sunrise; A swirl of water followed by a well-placed cast.
The sound of a Mercury Verado…Two dozen bluewings banking in unison; A flock of seagulls laughing over schools of trout; Specklebellies following a combine in a fresh cut rice field; A spotlight finding multiple sets of orange eyes on a pond; Weekly trips to Johnny’s in Eagle Lake; The wheez of a greenhead looking for a hen.
A flat, green surf with acres of mullet; Fresh-shucked East Matagorda Bay oysters; Calhoun County gadwalls with flaps down; Whitewings over El Campo sunflowers; The subtle bite of cold, winter trout while drifting deep oyster reefs; Dogs drenching everyone in the blind; Canvasback blowing through our decoys unannounced; Breakfast at Junior’s after a quick Pierce Ranch hunt; Slicks popping on the outer bars at the Hump; Acres of redfish blowing up bait at the jetty; Teaching a youngster how to skin a deer.
January pintails careening over a Wharton County rice field; Wading a gut at low tide; Green-winged teal buzzing the deck; The smile that comes from your dog delivering a cinnamon teal; Redfish in the Diversion Channel after a stiff cold front; Fried shrimp with homemade tartar sauce; Casting to a largemouth on a spring bed; Big honkers on the Canadian prairie.
The aroma of a vibrant coastal marsh; A great shot on a passing redhead; Limp flags at the harbor; A quick stop at Prasek’s heading south; A surface head shake from a speck with a mouth full; Sharks trolling the first gut; Poppyseed rolls from Vincek’s; Rounding the corner and flushing waves of ducks; Big horns rattling low-lying limbs; Boxes and boxes of duck decoys; Laughing with a great group of guides while eating the best barbecue ever at Coastal Que; Tails out of the water on Cut Off Flats; A dog snuggling close on a cold ATV ride; Ten minutes before shooting time.
The annual high school hunt in January; Snow geese barking in the fog; A perfectly balanced Waterloo rod; All the possibilities on a calm, June day; First cast on Half Moon Reef; Cutting palms for opening day; Two dog-walks and a crash; Walking the peninsula to the back lakes; Putting my wife and daughter on a pile of fish; Road trips to Hackberry; Sipping the last juices of gumbo from the bowl; The whistling of drake wigeons in a freshwater marsh; The satisfaction of releasing a trophy trout back to the bay; Thank you Lord for the time we spend outdoors.
