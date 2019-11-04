Making it to state in any sport is an achievement in itself. Placing in the top 10 individually is even harder, and yet senior Danbury Lady Panther Sahvanna Thompson has set that as her goal.
“I want to do good, I want to do really good,” Thompson said. “I want to get in the top 10, they get a medal and get recognized.”
Thompson will run at the UIL 3A Cross Country State Championship 11:20 a.m. Saturday at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock.
She’s been there before, this being the third time, and wants her last time to be special. Thompson has trained with Danbury head cross country coach Patricia “Patty” Bowles all week by herself, even in the cold.
“We’ve been working on my time, my stride and my speed,” Thompson said. “She knows I can be in the top 10 and she’s been pushing me really hard at practice. Pacing myself is also hard to do by myself, but some of my teammates are going to come out and help me this week.”
Even though she’s been here more times than anyone in Danbury Lady Panther history, she still gets nervous. That isn’t new, since she gets nervous before every race, but going through district, region and state is a different type of nervous for her.
“It stresses me out. I want to do so good and I really want to beat my last year’s time and place,” Thompson said. “It’s not a bad thing though because I usually do good when I am nervous and the one time I remember not being nervous I didn’t do as good.”
Thompson won every race she was in before regional in Huntsville and finished fifth there.
Her goal isn’t far fetched, as she finished 14th last year at state and an extra year of training and improving might help her cause, especially since she likes the course at Round Rock better than Huntsville.
“It’s way different than the Huntsville course,” Thompson said. “It’s not as hilly and Huntsville is definitely the hardest course I’ve ever ran. I’m glad the state course isn’t like that one.”
Her teammate, Gustavo Torres, will also attend to cheer her on and take in the state experience.
