SWEENY
Th ough the Sweeny Lady Dogs lost both bracket soccer matches Friday at the San Bernard Classic, they put up strong challenges against Fort Bend Hightower and Lamar Consolidated at Bulldog Stadium.
In a penalty-kick shootout to break a scoreless tie after 60 minutes of play, the Lady Hurricanes took a 1-0 decision by placing all five penalty kicks into the net to just four for Sweeny.
In the afternoon, it was too much of Lamar Consolidated’s Marissa Garcia as the Lady Mustangs got by the Lady Bulldogs, 3-1.
“I thought they looked better and we were moving the ball and doing some things,” Sweeny head coach Samantha Kuykendall said. “The defense is starting to figure it out, and so far every game I’ve seen improvement from a certain group of players or all of them. So we are starting to put the pieces together and getting the kinks out of the way.”
Matches were shortened to 60 minutes because of severe weather forecast for the area Friday evening. Winds gusting up to 30 mph at Bulldog Stadium ahead of the front still had an impact on the action.
Against the Lady Mustangs in the afternoon session, the Lady Dog defense had a tough time with Garcia’s speed as she got a hat trick, scoring all three goals.
“Marcy Rodriguez, who’s never played defender before, is our fastest player and she knew what she was going up against today,” Kuykendall said. “Hopefully, within time, she is going to catch on and understand the position so that she can be able to cut some of those faster players off.”
Sweeny started fast on Lamar Consolidated as Jaleigh McCarey got in the box in the opening minute and took a swipe at the Lady Mustang net but was stopped by the goalkeeper.
Just a couple of minutes later, senior forward Ansley Blake took a curving shot at the net from the left side, but the strong wind affected the direction and it bounced off the goalkeeper’s mitts. Sweeny’s other forward, Kayla York, was right there to make sure the ball got into the back of the net and give her team a 1-0 lead with 2:28 gone in the match.
The Lady Dogs had the wind advantage in the first half, helping them control the action and out-shoot Lamar Consolidated, 6-5.
In the 10th minute of play following an injury timeout, Blake had another opportunity on goal, this time from the right side. Blake hammered the ball once it was dropped by the referee to restart play, but it sailed just high.
Lady Mustang Garcia hadn’t put any kind of pressure on the Lady Dog net until the final 10 minutes of the first half. Starting her sprint from midfield, she took the ball halfway to the net and dribbled at full speed through the defense and putting the ball past goalkeeper Ashton Way to tie the contest.
At 23:23 of the first half, Garcia started a dribble at the 25-yard line and again got by her defender easily to deliver a 2-1 advantage.
In the 34th minute of play, the Lady Dogs almost tied the match up when York found Blake with a crossing pass in the middle of the box, but Blake’s shot to the left went wide.
Unable to match her speed, the Lady Dog defense adapted by getting more physical against Garcia, knocking her down several times. One of those led to a call against Kianna Holmes for pushing Garcia in the box, resulting in a penalty kick that Garcia shot into the net with a little more than seven minutes left on the clock.
Sweeny (2-6) will play Stafford at 2 p.m. today in a friendly to finish out the tournament.
