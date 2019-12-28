With a full day of hoops at the 47th annual Brazosport ISD Holiday Classic, the Brazoswood Lady Bucs survived the first day with a couple of victories including a tough 61-54 overtime victory against Lake Creek in the championship quarterfinal round.
Led by five points from sophomore Macy Leger in the extra session, the Lady Buc defense stood firm against the well-shooting Lady Lions, outscoring them 12-5.
Down by five points going into the final period, Christina Twig Bolton knotted it up with 29 seconds left in regulation with a long trey, 49-49.
Again, the defense stepped up for the Lady Bucs, forcing five turnovers on Lake Creek down the stretch and giving them an opportunity.
Bolton led Brazoswood with 19 points as Leger scored all nine of her points in the second half.
Brazoswood will face off against Terry or Fort Bend Willowridge in the championship semifinals at 9 a.m. at the Brazoswood Performance Gym.
BRAZOSPORT 73, GALENA PARK 25: A stifling defense by the Lady Ships helped them control the game from start to finish against the Yellowjackets.
That defensive effort produced 20 steals for Brazosport allowing just a field goal in the first eight minutes of play. The Lady Ships jumped out to a 23-4 first-quarter lead and continued that into the second period with junior Treanna Johnson connecting on a couple of long three-pointers. By halftime, Brazosport was comfortable ahead 41-15.
Junior Aja Gore had herself a big game for Brazosport pumping in 22 points with 15 rebounds. Ten of those were offensive boards as she recorded a double/double.
Unfortunately, the Lady Ships dropped a 42-39 decision to Alvin in their second game of the day sending them to the consolation round.
Boys
BRAZOSPORT 83, VAN VLECK 59: A big fourth quarter where they produced 29 points lifted the Brazosport Exporters to a big win at the 47th annual Brazosport ISD Holiday Classic against the Leopards.
Exporter’s Xavier Villareal and Rayleen Bell (26 points) led the charge to start the fourth quarter. Bell came off a screen early and knocked down a three before Villareal finished consecutive lay-ups. The Ships’ full-court press created some easy points off steals as well with Bell having two quick steals and extending the lead to 20.
The Ships led 29-20 at halftime but Hayden McDaniel got them going with a long trey from the wing. By the end of the third quarter, Brazosport had extended its lead to 54-40 going into the final quarter.
McDaniel also scored 18 for the Exporters in the win.
The Ships went onto beat Fort Bend Willowridge in the Friday afternoon session, 88-61 and advanced into the championship semifinals where they will face Shertz-Clemens at 1:30 p.m. today at the Brazoswood Performance Gym.
TEXAS CITY 63, COLUMBIA 52: A better shooting Texas City Stingaree squad put away the Roughnecks in the final period going 7-of-11 from the field which included nine points from Clovis McCain in the opener of the Brazosport ISD Holiday Classic on Friday morning.
The Roughnecks got as close as a 43-42 deficit after Jamaurion Woodard took a pass from Cameron Ward and sank a 3-pointer from the wing. But McCain (11 points) responded with a trey of his own as the Stingarees stretched the lead from that point on.
With both teams shooting .500 or better in the first quarter it was Texas City who took a 17-12 lead after eight minutes by going 8-of-12 from the field. Seven Texas City players scored, led by Jacolby Belle’s four points.
The ’Necks responded in the second period behind Ward’s eight points as they went 6-of-13 from the field to pull within a bucket by halftime, 28-26.
After three consecutive turnovers by Columbia to start the third period, the Roughnecks took their only lead in the second half off a couple of free throws by Ward, 32-30. Behind a couple of 3-pointers from Caden McKenzie (14 points) the Stingarees finished the quarter strong leading 43-39 going into the final eight minutes of play.
Ward led the ’Necks with 18 points while both Zade Stroman and Woodard brought in 10 points.
