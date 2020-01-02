ANGLETON — Looking for their first District 24-5A victory, the Angleton Wildcats (5-16) were buried after a big second quarter by the Manvel Mavericks (14-6) on Tuesday 75-41.
The victory gave the Mavericks a 2-1 record in the district. The win keeps them on track with Fort Bend Hightower and Alvin Shadow Creek, who are both at 4-0.
Angleton fell to 0-4 in district play.
By halftime, the Mavericks turned a six-point lead after the first quarter into a 29-point lead by halftime.
Manvel opened it up on the Wildcats with a 25-2 run in the second quarter to pull away from the home team and put the game away. Tyson Guerra scored 16 points in that quarter for the Mavericks. Dictating the pace of the game, Manvel was able to create easy transition buckets with a combination of dunks and lay-ups on the Wildcat defense.
Angleton’s leading point scorer was senior Garrett Patton with 11 points, scoring nine of those in the final quarter. Freshman point guard, Myalek Woods, also provided some scoring for the Wildcats as he hit two shots from behind the arc in the third quarter and was able to dribble past the press defense to find a teammate who quickly kicked it back to him for his first 3-pointer of the quarter with just over five minutes left.
Guerra’s 22 points and the solid defense from Manvel proved to be too much for the Wildcats however as the Wildcats were held to just 11 points in the first half.
Manvel will take on Terry this Friday while Angleton take on Terry Rangers Tuesday.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.