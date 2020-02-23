ANGLETON
As she spent years collecting trophies and event records running 5k races around Brazosport and beyond might have looked easy, but Lauren Stroud continued to challenge herself through each workout.
That push has her one run away from competing for her country.
About five years back, Stroud picked up marathon running and twice turned in a time good enough to qualify for the 2020 Olympic Marathon Trials in Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta.
Next Saturday, Stroud will line up to run 26.2 miles with a trip to the 2020 Olympicsin Japan on the line.
“After college, I was running, doing races, but I needed a goal to set for myself,” Stroud said. “I felt like trying to qualify for the Olympic trials was a reachable and challenging goal. That is why I started doing marathons.”
At 11:20 a.m. Central time, Stroud will take off in only her fifth marathon, this one broadcast live on NBC.
Back in 2016, when Stroud started thinking about training to compete in marathons, her pace already was good enough to make it into the trials.
“I qualified with a half marathon that I ran in San Antonio running a 1:14.53,” she said. “In order to qualify you had to be at 1:15.00, and I barely got it.”
She went to the Olympic trials that year despite never having run a full marathon distance in a sanctioned race.
“We ran it in Los Angeles, which was actually my very first marathon ever,” Stroud said. “It was hot, and it was hard. I didn’t run another marathon for two or three more years. But yeah, it was a very hard race.”
The 85 degrees that day beat her down in California, but Stroud finished 88th after coming in seeded No. 202.
“I felt like I ran tough, and the sun was beating down on me and I just think I was tougher than a lot of runners seeded ahead of me,” she said. “A lot of them didn’t finish. There were about 100 names who didn’t finish.”
Next weekend’s marathon will be Stroud’s third in four months. She still remembers how difficult it has been for her going from a short distance runner to a marathoner.
“Patience, which is something that I don’t have, I’ve learned to hold myself back, which has been my problem,” Stroud said. “Mainly because I just go out way too hard. But for this marathon, it is going to feel really slow and that is what you want to feel.”
She qualified for Atlanta by running the 2020 Chevron Houston Marathon in 2:44.29, her best time to date.
“It was hard getting out of that mentality where I went out fast because my races used to be shorter distances,” Stroud said. ”But it’s been hard for me to be patient; even if it feels slow, it could possibly a bit too fast. Putting in the longer runs has helped with patience doing more 20 milers, which I think is the key to marathons.
“If you get the time on your legs, it will help you out a lot.”
Even at this point of her marathon running, Stroud knows she’s got a lot more in the tank.
“I think there are several more gears and I had a negative split in that Houston marathon, which I had never done in a marathon,” she said. “My second half was more than a minute faster than my first half. So my finishing pace I was running under six-minute pace and I was tired when I was done, but I know I still have more left.”
Qualifying time to make the Olympics is 2:29.30 for women. Stroud understands she is still in her infancy when it comes to running this distance.
“Just getting there was a big deal for me,” she said. “The top three times there this week will go under 2:30. Wherever I end up, I am just going to try hold on. There are some other Texas girls that I know, so I might end up close to them.”
An avid runner since the eighth grade, this is just another step in the journey for the 28-year-old.
“Definitely for me it is a learning experience. I’d love to get into the 2:30 range in the future,” Stroud said. “This is something that I could possibly keep trying for until my mid-40s. So there is a lot to work for with a marathon.”
For women athletes, if at the 16-mile mark they are on pace to finish in a time exceeding 3:15, they will be taken off the course for the safety to the athletes ahead of them.
