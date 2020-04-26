Columbia High School boys basketball coach Henry Valladares coached his team to a second-place finish in District 24-4A and a run in the playoffs to claim The Facts All-Southern Brazoria County Coach of the Year for the 2019-20 season.
“I was pumped when I got the news. The first thing I thought about was how many of my players won an award and I think it’s because we did so well and we had a successful season,” Valladares said. “It’s a team award. I’d like to think we’re the best team in the area with the MVP and other guys that played well and I think it’s a credit to the team. We’re always trying to get better and it reflects on the court.”
Valladares improved his record by 10 games from last season, earning the most wins he’s ever had in his third year as a head coach.
With a 20-11 record, the Roughnecks captured the second seed in District 24-4A, but lost in the bi-district round of the playoffs to Houston Washington, 82-80.
His athletic director Brent Mascheck was impressed by Valladares’ growth during his time at Columbia.
“I think he has a good rapport with the kids and he’s done a wonderful job uplifting the entire program,” Maschek said. “From year one to now, you can see the growth and progress he’s made in that time. We’re really proud of him and we can’t wait to see what he does in the future.”
Columbia had multiple good moments this season, but the part of the season Valladares loved the most was playing in tournaments before district play.
“We were clicking going into December and it’s because I like the process of things,” Valladares said. “December we had a lot of tournaments. In that three-week period, it’s a grind and I get to see what my team was made of and our boys pride themselves of getting after it. That’s my favorite time because we play a third of our games and it’s a grind.”
Challenges come in at any point in the season and the biggest challenge for Valladares was from the teams closest to him.
“Preparing for teams in our district. They’re all very different. We’re similar in styles on the outside, but in an in-depth look, we play very different,” he said. “We had so many teams that were tough to go against every week. The chess matches weekly was a challenge in itself, but the great thing is our guys were competitive and whatever the game plan was, they were all in.”
As a coach at Columbia, he’s had a special relationship with a lot of this year’s senior class and it’s something he cherishes, especially since they were the kids he essentially came up with since he’s lived in West Columbia.
“I can’t thank this senior class enough. My first year coaching in West Columbia was at the junior high and those same seniors I’ve had were there for the most part,” Valladares said. “I’ve known this class ever since I’ve been here and they’ve laid the foundation for this program. It’s going to be big shoes to fill, but we envisioned this last year. We still want to make a run at the district title.”
Valladares is excited for next year, considering he already felt he had a good rotation of players that could have been starters. He plans to learn from his experiences as a head coach to get himself and his players better each year.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.