WEST COLUMBIA — Participants will be able to take part in the Multi-sport Fun Run this weekend to provide funds for the West of the Brazos Swim Team.
Sponsored by Grit Fitness and the city of West Columbia, the triathlon event will start at 4 p.m. Sunday for ultra competitors and 5 p.m. for super sprinters.
“So basically, the ultra competitors are those who are pretty fit, kind of like the ones from Grit Fitness,” West of the Brazos Swim Team coach Mary Holler said. “Because they are so fit and anyone who is like that, they will do the course twice. The super sprinters will do the course just once.”
Ultra competitors will swim 400 yards at the First Capitol Pool, which is where the West of the Brazos team trains.
After the swim, the ultras will move on to a 3-mile bike ride and finish with a 1.8-mile run.
Super sprinters will swim 200 yards, bike 1 1/2 miles and run just under a mile.
“I was thinking one day, how we could do a fundraiser, and I noticed that they have fun runs here in this area, we have a swimming pool and of course there is a bike route right here at the Capitol One Park,” Holler said. “This will not be a full-fledged triathlon, but it is something different and the city of West Columbia is helping us out as well, along with Grit Fitness.”
Bikes will go to the entrance to Varner Hogg Plantation State Historical Site, then competitors will run the course used for fun runs.
“We will give out ribbons and the Lake Jackson triathletes who practice at the Lake Jackson Recreation Center will also be coming to compete,” Holler said. “It is going to be different ages, and we will see how it goes.”
The West of the Brazos Swim Team has been around for the past 30 years and is comprised of swimmers from West Columbia, Sweeny and Brazoria.
“This year we also have some swimmers from Danbury,” Holler said. “The kids just swam the Coastal Cities Aquatic Association Meet and are in preparation for the region meet, which is this Saturday in Conroe.”
Swimmers on the team range from 5 years old to adult.
“We basically will be using the funds to finish up the summer,” Holler said. “Some will be qualifying for the state meet, and we will be using the funds for that.”
Grit Fitness is supplying the T-shirts for the event and the Lake Jackson Triathletes will have the electric timer for the event.
“Right now we have more than 40 competitors registered,” Holler said. “We just need more to make it a success.”
Individual super sprinters will be charged $20 and ultra competitors will pay $30. Relay teams are $50 and $60 respectively.
Online registration is available at thedriven.net.
