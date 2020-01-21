ANGLETON
A key leader with some incredible stamina, Angleton’s Makenna Rubio could be the key to the Ladycats’ soccer success this season in Class 5A.
In her second season on varsity, the senior learned a lot from last year’s success, playing in every match to earn valuable experience on the pitch.
“I’d say this year our team chemistry is a whole different story,” Rubio said. “We just feel so much closer as a team and it just seems very easy to play with everybody on the field.
“My role on the field has switched up a bit being more into that leadership role and also because of last season’s time on the field it just has made it easier for me to see the whole field from where I am at. It’s an advantage where I am able to help everyone else on the field. My field vision has just been a big change for me, which I like.”
Playing mostly forward this season, Rubio scored two goals with four assists last season while deployed predominantly at left back and other defensive positions. Injuries dictates where she would play from game to game.
“Yeah, put me anywhere on my guard defense line, and I will enjoy it because it is defense,” she said. “I do believe that either defense or midfield is best where I can fit at because of what I can give the team. But I also enjoy scoring goals, and as long as we win, it really doesn’t matter but the W.”
With Sunflower Hudgeons, Alyssa Briones or Christina Belmares up front with Rubio, it makes for a formidable attack for the Ladycats.
Last year, Rubio reinforced a defense that had lost a lot of players from the previous year to graduation.
In addition to soccer, Rubio also tried volleyball and softball while growing up.
“I tried both, but I thought I was to short for volleyball,” Rubio said. “As for softball, it just didn’t work out for me, but I just knew that soccer was my sport.”
Besides playing with the Ladycats during the school season, Rubio has been a part of Club Dash in the offseason.
“I do play left back for them and i’s been a lot of fun playing with them as well,” Rubio said. “I am planning on playing at the next level, so I’ve been working with coach (Jennifer) Briggs and my club soccer coach to help me out in contacting some colleges.”
Off the soccer field, Rubio has taken care of her studies so her senior year wouldn’t be to stressful.
“I am staying on top of everything, and for me it is kind of like a laid-back year because I’ve taken a lot of my tough courses already,” she said. “Right now I am just cruising through the year with a bunch of electives.”
Rubio has her future laid out beyond graduation and expects to be working with livestock in five years..
“Hopefully done with college and will hopefully get a degree in animal science,” Rubio said. “I really enjoy working with cattle, so I want to go with that for my career. It is called a cattle herdman, and I would just be working with cattle in everything.”
With a 1-0 start to District 24-5A and a 5-1-0 overall mark, the Ladycats know they will be having a lot of competitive matches in district play. Rubio is trying to make sure the Ladycats continue a run in the playoffs since 2009.
“Team chemistry is something that I think when that is working, it just helps the team do much more on the field,” she said. “I do think we can do well in district this year because we communicate well with each other on and off the field.”
