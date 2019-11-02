ANGLETON — Still in the fight in District 10-5A D-I, the Angleton Wildcats helped that cause by taking care of Galveston Ball on Friday, 47-27, at Wildcat Stadium.
Now 3-3 in district play, Angleton will need some big help from the Terry Rangers (1-4, 2-6) against the Friendswood Mustangs (4-1, 7-1). That game takes place at 1 p.m. today at Traylor Stadium.
A Mustang loss keeps the postseason door open for the Wildcatsm who would need to win next week at Friendswood.
As for the victory against the Tors, the Wildcats did their part.
“It was kind of a weird game because it lasted forever and there were tons of penalties and was probably hard to watch,” Angleton coach Jason Brittain said. “But in the end, a win is a win and our kids played hard but we had to overcome some things tonight. We are excited to get the win and still be in there for the playoffs.”
Leading 6-2 after 12 minutes of play, the Wildcats went on a 27-9 second-quarter run. Jordan Jones started the scoring with a nine-yard gallop, and defender Dequeon Thomas gave Angleton a boost with a pick six to make the score, 20-2.
After Ball scored to make it 20-9, the Wildcats went on a drive as quarterback Justus Mayon punched it in from the 2-yard line to put his team up 26-9.
With less than 30 seconds before halftime, JT Anderson found the back of the end zone on a 10-yard run for a 33-11 lead at halftime.
“We had a big second quarter and we really played well in the first half,” Brittain said. “Our kids really stepped up and played a real good first half.”
Some of the standouts for Angleton were Jones, who ran the ball 11 times for 111 yards, a 10.1 yard per carry average. Anderson also had a good game, going for 80 yards on eight carries.
Mayon passed for 102 yards on a 7-of-11 night with a touchdown.
That touchdown pass opened the scoring for the Wildcats less than two minutes into the game when Mayon found Cameron Stone on a 31-yard score.
“We were real happy with that lead at halftime because we wanted to get those seniors as much playing time as we could since it was our last home game, especially for the ones who don’t start,” Brittain said.
The game saw plenty of flags — there were 29 penalties for 265 yards between the two teams. Angleton had 14 for 110 yards.
Angleton improved to 5-3 overall on the season.
