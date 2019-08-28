After a demanding freshman season at Wharton Junior College, Macie Grizzle is set to make a name for herself this season.
Grizzle a former Columbia Lady ’Neck, was one of 13 freshmen on the Wharton roster last season, when the team had only four sophomores.
“It definitely was challenging because mostly all of the freshmen had to start over from scratch as far as learning what to do,” Grizzle said. “Most of those freshmen will be back this year so the transition from one season to the next should be more fluid for us.”
For the third season in a row, Grizzle experienced a new position dating back to her Columbia High School days.
“I only played middle last year which was something new to me,” Grizzle said. “When I was in high school I wasn’t that good in the back row, and in my senior year they moved me to the outside.
“So now in my first year in college I again stepped into a new position, so I think in many ways I’ve been pretty coachable the past few seasons.”
Her time on the court with the Lady Pioneers has also proven to be very fruitful for her.
“Here at Wharton I’ve learned how to play all the way around,” she said. “So now I don’t have to be subbed in and out any more, I can stay on the court and just keep playing.”
One les son Grizzle did learn from her first year at Wharton was to make sure tp report in shape.
“Probably one of the things that I really had to understand was the six hour workouts,” Grizzle said. “But this past summer I worked out every day, lifted and ran. When two-a-days came up, it wasn’t as hard as it was last year.”
A biology major, Grizzle also learned how to communicate more on the court.
“I realized that it does help a lot to communicate with your teammates because it keeps you in the game and you know exactly where the ball is all of the time,” Grizzle said. “I know on the court we seemed to be getting better with that during the season last year. I do believe that the chemistry for this year is set up so much better because most of us are sophomores and we’ve played together one season already. I am looking forward to a winning season and for everybody to come together and work as a team.”
Besides working out a lot this past summer, Grizzle also rehabbed a tender back. But she is 100 percent ready to charge into the new season with a lot on the line.
“I want to continue playing and hopefully I will do well enough to get some offers,” she said.
