GIRLS BASKETBALL
The Brazoswood Lady Buccaneers continued their season by traveling to La Porte on Friday, only to come away with a 59-45 loss.
Leading the way for the Lady Bucs were Christina Bolton and Taly Mantejano, with both scoring 13 points. Macy Leger added nine points as the next high scorer.
The Lady Bucs will open District 23-6A play on Tuesday as they travel to Pearland.
Angleton gets first district win: The Angleton Ladycats got its first District 24-5A victory after a couple of tough losses by beating Fort Bend Marshall on Friday, 64-28 at home.
The Ladycats, now 1-2 in district play are 7-4 overall and were led by Adriana Chavez’s 17 points. Also in double digits was K’Mory Price with 16 points and Olivia Dilworth, who dropped 13 points.
Angleton has another tough district test as they travel to Alvin Shadow Creek on Tuesday.
Lady Warriors beat Eagles: The Angleton Christian Lady Warriors played at Brazosport Christian on Thursday and the visitors pulled out a 31-11 victory.
Leading scorer for Angleton Christian was Grace Wesselski with nine points as Kori Russell recorded eight points to go along with 11 rebounds.
The Lady Warriors are 2-2 on the season and will start district play on Jan. 7 against Pasadena Faith.
Lady Bouts sweep Cougars: The West Brazos Junior High eighth and seventh grade Lady Bouts defeated La Marque in both of the A and B team matchups.
In the eighth grade’s 24-20 victory, Londyn Brown was the only one in double digits with 12 points. Also helping out on the scoreboard were Najet Bryant with five points; Katelynn Lewis had three; Natalie Sharpe with a bucket and Victoria Davis and Annabell Humbird each with a point.
The Lady Bout seventh-graders ran away from La Marque with a 31-14 win as Hayley Broussard led the Lady Bout scorers with 11 points.
Also chipping in were Amberly Cardwell with 10 points; Kaleese Swanks had six points; Brittain Hardwick and Emma Matthews each with two points and Abi Ruhnow with a free throw.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Roustabout eighth grade teams sweep Cougars: The West Brazos Junior High eighth grade’s A and B teams both were victorious against La Marque on Thursday afternoon.
The A team won 39-28 behind Trevon High’s 16 points and Tai Johnson eight points. The B team won 6-1.
Both teams will be back playing after the Christmas break against the Sweeny Bulldogs.
Seventh grade Bouts split with La Marque: The West Brazos Junior High seventh grade Maroon and White teams split with La Marque on Thursday.
The Maroon won 33-28, with Kaison Lewis leading the way with 10 points. Also scoring were Jordan Sparks with six points; Grant Thrasher scored five points; Roberto Ramirez and Casey Webb each with three points; Tucker Kozak and Hunter Burch each with a bucket.
West Brazos’ White team took it on the chin to a tune of 25-13.
Leading scorers for the Roustabouts were Brain Russell with five points; Rylea Kingrea with scored three points; Jaiden Garcia and Bryson South each with two points and Michael Anderson scored a point.
Both teams return Jan. 9 with home games against Sweeny.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.