WEST COLUMBIA — Taking an undefeated team into a game against a winless opponent isn’t the time to relax, Columbia head football coach Brent Mascheck said. None of the wins or losses either teach has means anything.
“We’re starting up district play now, and what we do moving forward is the only thing that matters for the playoffs,” Mascheck said.
The Roughnecks (4-0) will host the Bay City Blackcats (0-3) at 7:30 p.m. today at Griggs Field in the 13-4A D-1 opener for both schools.
The running game has been Columbia’s bread and butter all season, averaging 332 yards per game of it 410.8 total on the ground. With the bevy of talented players they can hand the ball to, the ’Necks have three of the top eight rushers in the district.
Sophomore Jordan Woodard leads the team with 374 yards rushing and two touchdowns, Jame’son Rebector has 279 yards and six touchdowns and Jamaurion Woodard has 264 yards and five touchdowns. They’re fifth, seventh and eighth in the district, respectively.
“We’re going to continue what we do. We’re not going to try anything special,” Mascheck said. “Our kids know our system and play hard, fast and physical.”
The offense will be aware of Blackcat defensive tackle Heart Gaskin, who Mascheck said is a disruptive presence in the middle. Safety Avery Smith is another player constantly around the ball, he said.
Bay City rotates quarterbacks Carlos Lara and Adarrius Courtland, with Lara leading the team in rushing with 194 yards and a touchdown. Both quarterbacks have at least 20 pass attempts, combining for one touchdown and completing just 32 percent of their throws.
The Blackcats will get arguably have running back Rodney Mitchell available for the first time this season. Mitchell led Bay City in rushing with 1,091 yards and 14 total touchdowns last season.
“He’s a huge kid, I think about 230 pounds, and is athletic and hard to bring down,” Mascheck said.
Mascheck and the ‘Necks come into the game having beaten opponents by an average of 34.5 points per game, but Mascheck and Columbia have a 24-hour rule.
“Win or lose, after 24 hours we focus on what’s next,” he said.
Columbia’s seniors might have extra motivation in the game — they’ve never beaten Bay City, which has won the schools’ last three meetings.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.