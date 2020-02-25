In the biggest victory of his young rodeo career, West Columbia’s Brayze Schill came home from San Antonio last Wednesday with his first-ever first place finish in the Bareback Bronc riding competition.
Competing in the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo’s Youth Rodeo, Schill scored 74 points and won himself a cool buckle to go with $500.
“I felt good going in and I just knew that I had to go in there and just do everything that I’d been practicing and I should do pretty good,” the 15-year-old rider said.
Rodeoing just about every weekend, Schill was coming off a disappointing showing in Waco, but before that, he participated in the Junior World Finals in Las Vegas in December where he finished 16th overall in his age group.
Schill got his admission in San Antonio through the Columbia/Brazoria FFA.
“I got a good horse from J&J Rodeo Co. and I knew that I needed to bear down and spur,” Schill said.
At rough stock rodeos, a company will bring in the horses and each cowboy will get one to ride. For Schill, it turned out to be a winner.
“He was a horse that once out of the chute, he went out to the left of the ring and went down the fence line and circled back to the right,” Schill said. “I just hung on and I don’t think he was close to throwing me off.”
Schill’s father, Adam Schill, was on hand to witness the victory.
“I saw him being powerful and riding good just like he was practicing,” Adam Schill said. “He did exactly what he worked on, which was good to see.”
Prior to the rodeo in San Antonio, Schill had time to prepare.
“I was working on it every day on the bucking machine, and on Sundays, I’d go to Huntsville Brandontown Cowboy Church and practice some more on practice horses there,” Brayze said. “I changed a couple of things, one of those was that on smaller horses or steers you could lay back and move your feet, but on these bigger horses you couldn’t do that because they would snatch your arm from you and throw you off. So I rode more with my body in a C shape along with bending my arms so I could lift on my rigging, which helped.”
The first-place showing could go a long way for the teen rider.
“A win like this can help get my name out there as I get older and eventually turn pro,” he said. “Your name means a lot in rodeo, especially in rough stock, which is a judged event.”
Next up for Schill is a trip to Fort Worth this weekend for the Junior American Rodeo.
“I tell you what I learned from this — hard work pays off,” he said.
