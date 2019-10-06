CROSS COUNTRY
Running at the St. Thomas Episcopal Cross Country Invitational, Danbury’s Sahvanna Thompson placed third overall.
Thompson finished her run in 12 minutes, 33 seconds. She was behind St. Agnes’ Emily Heinz (12:26.12) and Concordia Lutheran’s Lauryn Kastenschmidt (12:31.64).
Reagan Lambert was the only other Lady Panther to run in the race. No time was available for her.
Also running in the race for the Panthers as the top five were Gustavo Torres, 48th, 20:05, Colton Holt, 49th, 20:06, Seth LeBoeuf, 104th, 22:21, Adan Lewis, 111th, 22:34 and Jacob Spillers, 118th, 23:10.
In sub-varsity action, the Lady Panther JV also ran with Lizbeth Gomez, 38th, 15:36, Elizabeth Brazil, 66th, 15:56, Carly Williams, 55th, 16:32, Grace Lambert, 68th, 16:56 and Alyssa Womack, 82nd, 18:13.
VOLLEYBALL
Columbia improves to 2-0 in district play
Columbia ran its District 24-4A record to 2-0 after taking care of Bay City 19-25, 25-18, 25-17, 25-21 at home on Friday.
The Lady Necks (18-12 overall) were led in kills by Kirsten Bragg with eight, Kate Kondra put down five and Alexis Presley had three.
Jada Rhoades came up with 20 assists. Bragg led in digs with 27, Myriah Wessells had 18, Jayda Martinez 15, Rhoades and Claire Kondra each had seven. Bragg also led in serve/receives with 22, Wessells contributed 17 and Martinez had 10. Claire Kondra and Presley each had a block. Bragg led the team with two service points.
Columbia will travel to Sweeny on Tuesday.
In sub-varsity action for the Lady Necks the junior varsity team beat Brazosport 25-13, 25-23 and is now 2-0 in district and 14-4 overall. In the freshmen match it was Columbia winning 25-18, 22-25, 25-19 to improve to 1-0 in district and 7-6 overall.
FOOTBALL
Columbia JV gets over .500
The Columbia junior varsity beat La Marque, 16-8, on Thursday to improve to 3-2 on the season.
Jarrett Donley and Ulises Salazar scored touchdowns, with Jaret Bradford adding both two-point conversions.
The defense shut out La Marque in the second half.
Columbia JV will play at home Thursday against Needville.
Roughnecks pull out close freshmen game: The Columbia Roughnecks freshmen traveled to Edna on Thursday and got by the Cowboys, 22-20.
Naqualyn Grice contributed to the winning score when he ran back the kickoff in the last 45 seconds of the game to tie the game. Parker Kingrea scored the two-point conversion to put the Necks up by two points.
Tyler Alexander forced a fumble. Tate Thrasher and Isaiah Hall both scored touchdowns.
This week the Roughnecks will be looking to keep their undefeated record, as they will defend their turf against Needville.
TENNIS
Brazoswood JV edges Pearland
Brazoswood’s junior varsity team tennis team beat Pearland 10-8 at Pearland.
Boys singles winners were Brennan Greene (8-3), Jackson Bonnen (8-3), Logan Townsend (8-6), Josephine Sinson (8-5) and Emilee Wagley (8-4).
Doubles play was strong for the Bucs and Lady Bucs.
Doubles winners were Jackson Bonnen/John Yates and Amber Todd/Jenna Wathen. Both won their matches 8-3.
Brennan Greene/Taylor Simmons and Consejo Hernandez/Logan Townsend each won 8-6.
The Bucs will travel to Strake Jesuit on Wednesday.
