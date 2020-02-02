PEARLAND — Both the Brazoswood Bucs and Lady Bucs ended the 2019-20 swim season with some success at the UIL Class 6A Region VI Championships on Saturday at the Pearland Recreation Center and Natatorium.
“It was a great day. We had a lot of improved times,” Brazoswood swim coach Robert Brown said. “It was one of the fastest region meets I’d ever seen.”
No one advanced to state, but Brazoswood advanced five events to the championship round after preliminaries on Friday.
Those with the top eight times from Friday swam in the championship round with the top two finishers automatically qualifying for the UIL 6A Swimming and Diving Meet on Feb. 14 and 15 in Austin.
Events started with the Lady Bucs’ 200-yard medley relay with Sarah Gambrel, Kathryn Gambrel, Minnie Tran and Summer Sanders placing sixth overall in one minute, 52.75 seconds.
“That was our best time ever,” Tran said. “Everyone did awesome and that pumped me up for my next race.”
The 200 medley relay got close to its own record of 1:51.30.
Tran proceeded and moved up two spots in the 50 free to finish fifth with a time of 24.45 seconds.
“That was my personal best,” she said. “It’s really hard to drop time in the 50 free. Just one mistake can ruin the race. I am really happy with my time.”
Tran also went on to place eighth in the 100-yard butterfly, 58.96.
Another relay for the Lady Bucs was the 200 free relay, which consisted of Tran, Sarah Gambrel, Kathryn Gambrel and Sanders as they swam in 1:41.06 and claiming sixth place.
“We weren’t expecting to get so close to the record this year, and we’re hoping to break it next year,” Sanders said.
The foursome is chasing a 1:40.51 record.
Only Myles de Valcourt made it to the championship round as an individual in the 100 free coming in at 47.45 which was good for seventh place.
“It was pretty good. I dropped a half second from yesterday,” de Valcourt said.
The junior was also part of the Buc 400 free relay along with Matthew Traynor, Anas Chouai and Ben Latta finishing in 3:23.18 for eighth.
In consolation finals, junior Kathryn Gambrel broke a school record placing 10th in the 100 breaststroke with 1:10.36. Gambrel broke Laila Zeitoun’s 34-year record of 1:11.40.
“I felt very good about my race and am so happy that I broke the record,” Gambrel said. “It’s been a huge goal of mine since freshman year and I am shocked. I am excited for next year and hopefully can drop even more time.”
The Lady Buc 400 free relay team composed of Sarah Gambrel, Kathyrn Gambrel, Emily Agan and Sarah Copenhaven placed 12th, 4:04.52; and in 13th place was Sanders in the 50 free, 25.56 and 100 free, 55.78.
For the Buccaneers in consolation, Traynor, Noah Cobb, Mason Kesler and de Valcourt took ninth place in the 200 free relay, 1.33.37; Anthony Sury, Anas Chouai, Riley Kuhlman, Cobb took 11th in the 200 medley relay, 1:46.19; and de Valcourt placed 13th in the 100 breaststroke, 1:00.81.
Senior Chouai swam his last competitive swim meet.
“I liked seeing my teammates drop time in all of their events,” he said. “I dropped under 50 seconds for the first time on the 400 free relay and it was a great end to my swim career. I’m excited and eager to transition into water polo season.”
Also in consolation, sophomore Trey Ponzi placed 16th in the 500 free, 5:31.98.
“I’m pleased with what we did today,” Brown said, “We have a lot of depth, and I like what the future has in store.”
