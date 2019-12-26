The Sweeny Bulldog football team accomplished its goal in 2019 by going 5-0 in District 11-4A DII to win the district title.
That feat earned many players individual honors when coaches selected the all-district teams. Of the five individual accolades given out by the district, four went to Bulldogs.
Sweeny went 8-3 for the season but ran into a pretty tough Smithville (34-28) bunch in the bidistrict round, ending its season a bit earlier then they wanted.
Leading the way for Sweeny on the all-district squad were senior wide receiver Justice Clemons, who was voted the offensive player of the year, and senior Trayvon Brooks as the defensive most valuable player. Sophomore Xavier Woods who coveted the newcomer of the year award.
The Sweeny Bulldog coaches were selected staff of the year.
The district most valuable player honor went to La Marque’s Jauron Reid Jr.
Four other Bulldogs were named to the first team offensive unit, including co-quarterback of the year Trey Robbins and offensive linemen Hogan Ashford and Diego Flores. Kicker Mason Massey also was on the first team offense.
Others placing on the first team were Wharton’s Donovan Krushall, who shared quarterback of the year honors, Kejon Waddell, Ja’Quarian Hopkins, James Jones and Joerell Davis; La Marque’s Armond Robinson, Alfredo Melendez and Dreshaun Jones; Houston Kashmere’s Alvin Jones, Donald Thomas and Damontae Boyd; and Houston Washington’s Alfonso Moreno and Marletto Johnson.
On the first team defense for the Bulldogs were defensive lineman Wyatt Fischer, outside linebacker Collin Coker, inside linebackers Fields and Mason Taylor, defensive back Justin Garner and punter Robbins.
Joining them were Kashmere’s Tycolby Houston, Donald Thomas and Larry Singleton; La Marque’s Jerry Bedford, Jatavious Adams, Jacobe Wagner and Izeal Owens; Washington’s Tramaine Lemon, Marletto Johnson and Abdulazeez Babajide; and Wharton’s Kurty’s Mayberry, Jashawn Nickerson and Jorell Davis.
Second team players for Sweeny were Kaden Pate, Caleb Myers, Brett Bible, Trace Holmes, Logan Page, Randall Forrest, Dylan White and Caden Wilhelm.
Others on the second team were Kashmere’s Christopher Nathan, Alfred Story, Brandon Caldwell, Charles Ward, Daniel Limbrick, Jeremia Turner, Tyrranzees Shepard and Jordan Wilson; Washington’s Bobby Betts, Lavar English, Israel Viser, Manuel Salinas, Cordale Blacklock, Leon Jernigan and Brandon Utley; La Marque’s Marquis Tarver, Kahlil James-ware, CJ Yancy, Jonathan Hipolito, J’Vonte Dozier, Brandon Jones, Rayson Johnson and Kristan Franklin; Houston Scarborough’s Patrick D. Johnson, Fredy Velasquez, John Longoria, Jamichael Lee, Patrick Johnson and Herschel Barthelemy; and Wharton’s Miles Deleon, Kendon Waddy and Donovan Krushall.
