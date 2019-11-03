RICHWOOD
Looking for the title of Hot Wheels Legend, Angleton’s Jeff Kurtz’s 2002 Honda S 2000 is in line to being a die-cast vehicle that can be purchased by fans.
The 31-year old mechanic at MSR Houston in Angleton, will find out Tuesday if his car will stand out at the 2019 SEMA Show in Las Vegas.
What started as an idea by one of Kurtz’s sponsors quickly turned into reality in August.
“With Jeff’s car, to put it politely, we modeled it after a Hot Wheels car, and what we wanted was bright and flashy,” APEX owner Richard Tomlin said. “We wanted loud colors where everyone could see it on the track. The initial plan was because it brings sponsorship value. We wanted everyone to see the car and know that we did the paintwork which could bring us some work. That was the goal of the car when we sponsored it. The reality was when the Hot Wheels Legends Tour was announced, then we jumped on it to let people see what we built.”
Sponsored by Mattel, it was something totally different than what Kurtz had been doing with the car, which was race drifting on the Lone Star Drift Pro Am since 2013.
“So when I looked at this, I decided to look up previous winners, and they had not selected an import yet,” Kurtz said. “So I just thought, OK, here is an import, but at same time it isn’t a typical import, because it has a blower sticking out of the hood with a super wide with flashy paint on it. But I think a lot of it had to do with the backstory to this car. The backstory is that this car was my high school vehicle, which I used to commute to high school every day and college. I thought that intrigued the judges and also that I’ve been very hands-on with it, with all the work I’ve done to it.”
On Aug. 3, Kurtz took a leap of faith at the Hot Wheels Legends show in Grand Prairie and much to his dismay, the car placed first.
“We took a beat-up race car and we didn’t think it had show qualities, because it had gaps here and there,” Kurtz said. “The car’s been wrecked a handful of times. But then again for us, it was another way to reach out to others and talk to them about drifting, sponsors and display the car. So when I was told that I was one of the top three for the Dallas show, I thought to myself, how?
“I saw some other competitors who had hot rods, muscle cars, trucks and just a vast amount of different cars that were way more beautiful cars than mine. When they announced my name, I was still like, ‘No way.’ it was pretty wild.”
With judging based on authenticity, creativity and garage spirit, Kurtz’s Honda will go up against 17 other winners for a Hot Wheels Legends show that started in March of this year in Miami and ended in mid-October in Los Angeles.
“If I said I wasn’t surprised that he won in Dallas, I would be lying,” Tomlin said. “Do I think it was deserved, absolutely. It’s getting people to understand what’s been done to that car, because everything on that car has been touched and modified in some way, shape or form. These type of shows are mostly for those pre-1970 cars, but to have someone show up with a 2000 or 2001 car, people will go nuts for it. It is a dream come true.”
Right before that Dallas show for Hot Wheels, Kurtz wrecked his Honda at a drifting race.
“We tried to get our car to look pretty presentable and in our final race, I wrecked it,” Kurtz said. “So we had about three weeks to redo the car to get ready for Hot Wheels and had to repaint it. I bashed a door up on the quarter panel, so we traveled to San Antonio to find a door. Then we had trouble matching the paint, so APEX, which is in Alvin, ended up painting the whole thing.”
With Kurtz’s drifting career starting in 2013, it was in 2010 when he first started tinkering with the Honda to transform it into a race car by putting a cage in it. From that point on, he just continued adding to it.
“This car has spent the majority of its life sideways,” Kurtz said of his Honda. “We’ve put a lot of bumpers and taillights on it. But that’s been the nature of the sport.”
For being an amateur racer, Kurtz has had a pretty good career drifting so far.
“We are in a chassis that is not popular for drifting, but we’ve surprised a lot of others,” he said. “We’ve qualified in top three positions before and put a car on podium numerous times. When we’ve competed a full season, it is a top 10 car.”
Depending how the Honda will do in the Hot Wheels Legends show, Kurtz understands where he wants to be a majority of the time.
“If it does win, it could be clarification that we are that good in building some things,” Kurtz said. “For me, I am building this because this is what I want. But if everyone else likes it, that is cool.
“I might dabble with a bit more if it does win as another project, but this car is made for war. It is made to shred tires and drift.”
Of cou rse if he does win, by Christmas his Honda could be bought in a local Walmart.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.