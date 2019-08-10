The summer heat wave pushing conditions into dangerous territory this week had area football coaches ensuring they did enough to prevent players from experiencing heat-related issues.
“We use a big tent, cold mist fans, ice baths and have two full-time athletic trainers with 18 student athletic trainers to monitor our athletes to make sure they’re OK,” Angleton head football coach Jason Brittain said Friday, a day in which the heat index reached 106 degrees.
Friday marked the second day in a row the area had been under a heat advisory, according to the National Weather Service, and it will be under one again today.
Heat exhaustion is the first major problem that can occur from extended exposure, according to health experts. Symptoms include heavy sweating, paleness, cramps, dry tongue, dizziness, nausea and fainting, according to the Texas Heart Institute.
Columbia head coach Brent Mascheck said it takes a bit of adapting to heat for some players.
“We’re lucky our kids are used to the heat because they’re outside usually working and stuff like that,” he said.
Keeping track of players’ intake is a key part of how he makes sure players stay hydrated to combat the high temperatures, Mascheck said.
“We take so many breaks in between, we have a cooling fan that we purchased a couple of years ago that is constantly being blown to cool down, and we have athletic trainers that are constantly monitoring the kids and constant water (where) you can get water whenever you want with Gatorade to keep up with their electrolytes,” he said.
There are multiple ways to keep players from becoming dehydrated while practicing, but many schools’ methods are based on what tools they have available to players.
Drinking water during exercise in the summer is key to keeping the body hydrated and avoiding heat-related injuries, according to the Texas Heart Institute. The proper amount of water can depend on an athletes weight, height, temperature and the type of exercise.
