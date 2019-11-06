SANTA FE
Errors hurt Brazoswood as the Lady Bucs couldn’t get their offense going to keep their volleyball season alive.
Clear Brook swept the Lady Bucs 25-9, 25-14, 25-21 in the Region III bidistrict playoffs Tuesday at Santa Fe High School. Brazoswood finished the season with a 22-22 record.
“Clear Brook is a solid team,” Brazoswood head coach Elizabeth Limas said. “We started off slow in the first set and you can’t win a match with too many unforced errors, and we weren’t as offensive.”
Clear Brook pulled away in the first set to a 7-3 lead and never looked back. The Lady Wolverines dominated, showing their offensive power on the outside with a combined 12 kills.
“We stuck with the game plan that got us here,” Clear Brook head volleyball coach Meredith Thompson said. “They were able to change it up with line shots and finesse shots to keep our opponents on their heels. The good thing was I didn’t have to tell them to do that.”
Lady Wolverines Kailin Newsome and Bella Lockwood combined for nine kills as the overpowering offense and miscues by the Lady Bucs earned Clear Brook a clear-cut set victory that ended with a Lockwood kill.
The Lady Bucs, however, didn’t go down lightly as they battled their way to a 5-1 lead to start the second set. Brazoswood was led by sophomore Emma Williams, who produced two blocks and a kill to start the set.
Clear Brook didn’t stay down long, slowly creeping back to an 8-7 deficit before a Lockwood kill and ace brouight the Lady Wolverines back on top, 9-8. They pulled away to put the Lady Buccaneers down 18-11, but junior Lady Buc Cora Bowles tried to spark a comeback with a hard-hitting kill down the middle to bring the deficit to 21-14.
That was the last point scored by Brazoswood, as Lockwood ended the second set with an ace.
Brazoswood battled with the Lady Wolverines all the way through the third set, going stride for stride. Clear Brook got some breathing room with a 14-11 lead, but Williams delivered a block and an ace to slim the score to 14-13.
Clear Brook was able to keep Brazoswood at a distance, even though Lady Buccaneer senior Abeni Roberson tried to keep her team alive with a kill to get it within 22-19.
Brazoswood’s season ended as a miscued double hit closed the set 25-21 in Clear Brook’s favor, ending an emotional season for the Lady Buccaneers.
“We had those momentum breakers throughout the night,” Limas said. “I’ve been out, this is only my fifth match, but I’m proud of my girls. They fought and watching them grow, they’ve grown tremendously. We just have to work piecing things together as a team.”
Williams had four kills, three blocks and an ace for the night. Senior Lady Buc Grace Nicholas had six kills and senior Lauren Bear d had three kills.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.