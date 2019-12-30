Every year, sports have moments that dazzle, excite and hurt us. Sports connect the world in more ways than we ever could imagine and 2019 had its fair share of moments that will live on in history.
There were many to choose from, but these are my top 10 from national and international stories in 2019.
10. NATIONALS WIN WORLD SERIES
The Washington National got to the playoffs in the Wild Card and many didn’t predict them to get to the World Series, especially not win it.
Their Cinderella story started off with a comeback win over the Milwaukee Brewers from a Juan Soto single in the eighth inning to win 4-3 and kickstart their heralded campaign. From there they were able to upset the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 3-2 series with Game 5 going into extra innings then sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals.
Finally delivering a World Series for the record books, winning all their games on the road (a first in MLB history), their pitching staff and clutch hitting in the latter stages of games propelled them to their first-ever World Series in franchise history, likely disappointing local Astros fans. Nonetheless, it was an accomplishment worth recognition.
9. GRANT HOLLOWAY WINS 110M HURDLES WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
A 21-year-old hurdler from the University of Florida, he was the first American to medal in the 110-meter hurdles since 2015. Holloway earned gold, beating out his competition Oct. 2 that included Devon Allen, an Oregon Duck alum.
His abilities will be on display when he defends his World title at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo in the summer.
8. VIRGINIA WINS 2019 NCAA BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
Virginia’s path to redemption was one movies are written about and encompass what it means to face adversity and rise to the challenge to accomplish dreams.
In 2018, the Virginia Cavaliers were knocked out in the first round of the NCAA tournament as a No. 1 seed, the first time that happened in the history of the tournament.
But the next year, not only were they able to earn another No. 1 seed in the tournament, they had the will to get to the Final and win their first-ever championship 85-77 in overtime.
7. JOe BURROW WINS HEISMAN
From transfer to Heisman winner, Joe Burrow defied the odds just like fellow transfers Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray did en-route to their Heisman trophy seasons.
The difference is both Mayfield and Murray went to Oklahoma, which has been known for explosive offenses in recent years, but Burrow went to LSU. A team that is only known for stout defenses.
Unlike Murray and Mayfield, Burrow had a year of mediocrity at LSU before this season where he broke records for most first-pace votes in Heisman history and winning by the biggest margin.
Breaking almost every SEC passing record by passing for 5,208 yards and 55 touchdowns, he’s also led his team to a National Champion appearance.
6. ANDY RUIZ UPSETS ANTHONY JOSHUA
The boxing world is full of unknowns in a sport where one punch can decide a match. Ruiz was a clear underdog against Joshua in terms of ability, height, and physique, but Ruiz won because he had something Joshua didn’t have that night: heart.
And in sports, when individuals or teams let their guard down it gives opponents opportunities to pounce and upsets happen. They happen all the time in sports with some bigger than others, but Ruiz’s win over Joshua, especially since it was before the “big” fight expected between Deontay Wilder and Joshua.
5. SIMONE BILES WINS FIVE GOLD MEDALS AT CHAMPIONSHIPS
Biles cleared all gymnastics events at the World Championships with gold medals, the first time that’s ever happened in American gymnastics history.
She holds 22 world medals at the age of 22 and won each of her five decisively. She broke the record for career gold medals, 19, and has become the most iconic gymnast in United States history.
4. BREES BREAKS PASSING RECORD
Brees has been lauded as one of the best passers of his generation but has somehow not been included in being one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game. That notion should be squashed after he broke Peyton Manning’s record for most passing touchdowns in the history of the NFL on Dec. 16 against the Indianapolis Colts with 540. Not only that, but he broke the NFL record for single-game passing completion percentage in a game (minimum 20 attempts).
Playing 19 seasons in the NFL has definitely showed Brees the ups and downs of the NFL, but he proved he should be in every conversation as one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game.
3. WOMEN WIN 2019 WORLD CUP
The United States Women’s soccer team has been a giant in the worl d since the World Cup started for them in 1991. They went on to win their fourth World Cup this year, beating the Netherlands 2-0 in France.
This was amid their desire to receive pay equal to that of the men’s team which has clearly underperformed in recent years after not qualifying for the 2018 World Cup. Megan Rapinoe, Julie Ertz, Carli Lloyd and a host of other superstar players put on a world-class show.
They proved no matter what obstacles come their way, they will not be deterred and that is the true definition of what sports are all about.
2. TOM BRADY wins 6TH SUPER BOWL
Brady has always been considered one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game. Winning his sixth Super Bowl put him in the conversation as one of the greatest ever to play a sport.
Michael Jordan has always been considered the greatest basketball player of all time because of his superior game, accolades, and six NBA titles in a dominant stretch. Tom Brady’s last Super Bowl win etched him in history as the greatest winner in the history of the NFL by far and it might be a long time, if ever, before someone can come close to the dynasty he and the Patriots have created over the past 20 years.
1. TIGER WOODS WINING MASTERS
Tiger Woods winning the Masters, his first PGA major title since 2008 and 15th overall, was special. It was a moment that captured the hearts of the sports world and is highlighted as a premiere moment that will live on for years to come.
For anyone who watches golf, and even people who don’t gravitate toward Woods, seeing him win a major after his long fall from grace a decade ago was a pure moment in time that might never be relived again.
