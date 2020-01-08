GIRLS BASKETBALL

Alief Taylor 36, Brazoswood 19

Angleton 54, Terry 30

Episcopal 56, Sweeny 14

Columbia 42, East Bernard 39

Danbury at Boling, no report

BCS at Houston Briarwood, no report

Angleton Christian 43, Pasadena Faith 17

BOYS BASKETBALL

Brazoswood 55, Alief Taylor 39

Terry 85, Angleton 62

Boling 37, Danbury 30

BCS 52, Houston Briarwood 51

Angleton Christian 60, Pasadena Faith 51

GIRLS SOCCER

Angleton at Baytown Sterling, no report

BOYS SOCCER

Angleton 3, Sweeny 1

