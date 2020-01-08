GIRLS BASKETBALL
Alief Taylor 36, Brazoswood 19
Angleton 54, Terry 30
Episcopal 56, Sweeny 14
Columbia 42, East Bernard 39
Danbury at Boling, no report
BCS at Houston Briarwood, no report
Angleton Christian 43, Pasadena Faith 17
BOYS BASKETBALL
Brazoswood 55, Alief Taylor 39
Terry 85, Angleton 62
Boling 37, Danbury 30
BCS 52, Houston Briarwood 51
Angleton Christian 60, Pasadena Faith 51
GIRLS SOCCER
Angleton at Baytown Sterling, no report
BOYS SOCCER
Angleton 3, Sweeny 1
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.