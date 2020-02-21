FREEPORT — With their revenge game behind them, the Brazosport Lady Ships are looking forward to their playoff run continuing when they meet up against Silsbee in the area round at 6:30 p.m. today at the Bill Neal Center in Channelview.
The Lady Ships (22-8) haven’t been able to advance past the area round of the Class 4A Region III playoffs since 2016, a season they got to the quarterfinals.
Brazosport is coming off an impressive 86-45 win against Houston Wheatley, the team that eliminated them a year ago, and will be going up against District 22’s third-place Lady Tigers (21-12).
Silsbee put away Tarkington, 65-60, in the bidistrict round.
The Lady Ships came out quickly against Wheatley. They took a 7-2 lead a couple of minutes into the game and never looked back.
Junior post Aja Gore took advantage of her physical play, scoring in the paint and rebounding at will. With Mikaya Burton and Treanna Burton taking care of the 3-pointers early, the Lady Ships built a 22-point lead by halftime and didn’t let up until the final whistle.
Gore finished with 31 points and 17 rebounds.
Four of the five starters for Brazosport scored in double digits as senior Simone Fuller busted out for 16 points with Mikaya Burton and Treanna Johnson each scoring 11 points.
Silsbee was in a much tighter contest and goes into the area round with players who are skilled and physical.
The Lady Tigers average 48.7 points per game to go with 39.7 rebounds and 18.3 steals.
Leaders for Silsbee are Kaniesha Brydson with 10.9 points per game, 5.5 rebounds, 2.8 steals; Akira Ray 10.5 points per game, 9.5 rebounds, 2.9 steals; and Emily Williamson 9.2 points per game, 5.1 rebounds, 3.4 steals, 2.3 assists.
Williamson is the main long-range threat, having hit 25 shots from beyond the arc. Either Brazosport or Silsbee will move into the quarterfinal round, where Houston Yates or Lumberton will be waiting.
