Brazosport girls basketball coach Kayla Josey has coached her team to the playoffs every year she’s been at the helm, but this season, she achieved even higher success.
Josey led the Lady Exporters to a District 24-4A title, going undefeated in district play and making it to the regional quarterfinals of the UIL Girls State Basketball Championships. Those accomplishments earned her recognition as The Facts All-Southern Brazoria County Coach of the Year.
“I am very honored to receive the coach of the year award from The Facts,” Josey said.
With an overall record of 23-9, it was the best season Josey has had since becoming the Lady Ships’ coach in 2016. With their first undefeated district campaign since 2015-16, they enjoyed a positive run late in the season, but that didn’t mean Josey didn’t have her fair share of challenges in the process.
With a few unexpected roster changes during the season, players and coaches had to get used to one another throughout the season. Brazosport and Josey, however, were able to stick together and create the success they enjoyed as a team.
“The biggest obstacle we faced this season would have to be overcoming adversity,” Josey said. “Our girls are tough. but they faced a lot of challenges this season. As a team, including our coaching staff, were able to be there for one another in order to overcome those challenges. Certain athletes are more comfortable with certain coaches or players, and we are all OK with that as long as each girl has someone to talk to.”
This season has meant a lot for both coaches and players for Brazosport. The girls’ positivity during the season and the motivation to get better and play their best influenced Josey and the coaching staff to be at their best, she said.
The actions the Lady Ships took to get where they were by season’s end exemplified that.
“For one, the fight they showed this season. Some played positions that they weren’t comfortable with, but once they were on the court, they gave it their all,” Josey said. “Secondly, they know how to persevere. On the first day of practice, the coaches printed out about 20 copies of the third-place district ranking we were given and taped them all over the locker room. We wanted it to be a daily reminder for the girls and for them to not accept the ranking and not quit on themselves or each other. To go undefeated in district was something that we are all very proud of.”
With an overall record of 72-54 at Brazosport, Josey has increased her winning percentage every year. With returning players like the District 24-4A Most Valuable Player, Aja Gore, Newcomer of the Year, Kamrie Walker and a host of other players to include the district Coaching Staff of the Year, next year could get even better for the Lady Ships.
“Our goals next year are of course similar to this past year’s,” Josey said. “To work hard in the offseason, win district and to go as far in the state playoffs as we can.”
