It was the 11th season in a row the Brazoswood Lady Bucs basketball team failed to make the playoffs, but Brazoswood did land a couple of Lady Bucs on the all-district list as selected by district coaches.
The Lady Bucs finished fifth overall in the district standings with a 3-9 record and were 10-25 for the season.
Pearland’s Deyona Gaston was voted the most valuable player of the year; offensive most valuable player was Pearland Dawson’s Jalayah Ingram; defensive player of the year was Alief Taylor’s Cianicia Fobbs; newcomer of the year was Alief Taylor’s Tiahna Dory; coach of the year honors were given to George Ranch’s Shalesia Pierce.
Brazoswood’s lone first-team player was senior Nataly Segler. The rest of the first team players were Pearland’s Gaston, Kyah Barlow and Aryelle Stevens; Pearland Dawson’s Jalayah Ingram, Braelyn Younger and Olivia Johnson; Alief Taylor’s Fobbs, Dory and Angel Greer; George Ranch’s Amilllion Fowler, Jaydn Dunn, Savannah Velasquez and Gabby Owens.
On the second team were Pearland Dawson’s Sarolyn Charles; Pearland’s Jasmin Allen and Ashlyn Patrick; Alief Taylor’s Alyssa Prior; George Ranch’s Isabelle Little and Jada Howard; Alief Hastings Tamerlan Lemons.
An honorable mention was given to Macy Leger.
On the Academic All-District list for Brazoswood were Macy Leger, Christina Bolton, Jamia Ecby, Rae’vyn Jackson, E’Mya Jackson, Nataly Segler, Reagan Blank and Taly Montejano.
